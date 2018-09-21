Apple iPhone XS vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: the weigh-in

Both phones pack a pair of cameras on the back, with the iPhone XS opting for the same specs as last year: two 12-megapixel cameras, one wide-angle at f/1.8 and the other telephoto at f/2.4. They were great on the iPhone X, and seem significantly improved this time around.

With a faster sensor, improved algorithms, and Apple's much more powerful Neural Engine on the A12 Bionic chip, the iPhone XS packs a Smart HDR feature that merges the best elements of several consecutive snaps to deliver one excellent result. Apple suggests that highlights and shadows see more detail, and their example photos look great.

The Galaxy Note 9 also goes for a pair of 12MP cameras, but these are at f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture, respectively. And interestingly, like the Galaxy S9, the main camera has an adjustable aperture that can automatically shift from f/1.5 to f/2.4 to bring out more detail in your shots when you have strong lighting available.

We called it "a near-perfect camera" for 2018, even if the Huawei P20 Pro's triple-camera setup has some advantages, and the Note 9's Auto HDR shots are typically fantastic. We'll wait for our full iPhone XS review to make a call here, although we certainly expect it to be close between these two dual-camera juggernauts.

On the front, of course, the iPhone XS brings back the incredibly cool TrueDepth camera, which uses its sensors to deliver Face ID security smarts and Animoji fun. The Note 9 does facial security, too, but it's less advanced and thus less secure of an option.