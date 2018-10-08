Apple iPhone XR vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite: The weigh-in

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are already out in the wild, but there's one more new iPhone coming in a matter of weeks: the iPhone XR.

Apple's new iPhone 8 successor keeps the notch and edge-to-edge screen of the XS models, but sheds a few features and drops a couple of specs in search of a more palatable price point. It also comes in an array of colours, which is a nice perk that XS buyers miss out on.

Of course, a cheaper iPhone might still seem wildly expensive compared to some of the competition – like the Huawei Mate 20 Lite. Like the XR, it's the lower-end take on a noted flagship, with the proper Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro set to be revealed in a couple of weeks. It packs plenty of gloss, but does so at about half the price of the iPhone XR.

Trying to decide between these as you next handset? Let's take an early glimpse at this matchup ahead of the iPhone XR's actual release.