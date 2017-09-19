Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: the weigh-in

September is the month for a big, big 8 – your pick of the just-shipped Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or Apple's iPhone 8 Plus, which hits stores at the end of this week.

Based on our time with each phone and their respective spec sheets, both are pretty fab phablets. The Galaxy Note 8 extends the Galaxy S8's design philosophy to a slightly larger display and packs in the S Pen stylus – and unlike last year's Note, none of them have exploded (yet).

Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus makes modest improvements and alterations to last year's winning iPhone 7 Plus, which still ranks #3 on our list of the best smartphones in the world right now (as of this writing). However, it's a bit overshadowed by the forthcoming iPhone X.

Still, if you're not compelled to splash out £999+ on a smartphone and want to 'only' spend between £799 and £869 instead, this is a showdown worth considering. Here's our take right now - and we'll update this article once our final iPhone 8 Plus review goes live.