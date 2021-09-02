Apple iHome: the best HomeKit compatible tech

Sharing might be caring, but Apple prefers to keep it in the family. Where Google and Amazon allow their smart assistants to take up residence in all manner of third-party products, Apple is a stricter parent.

While the fruity firm finally announced in July that Siri will soon be able to stroll over to non-Apple hardware, you won’t find the digital helper in anything other than the HomePod Mini just yet. But what you can find is a substantial range of stuff that works with Apple’s smart home system.

From lights and locks to thermostats, cameras and soundbars, the list below features our pick of the best tech that plays nice with HomeKit and AirPlay 2 – so you can convert your analogue abode into an iPad while you wait for Siri to be set free.