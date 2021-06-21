Amazon Prime Day 2021: best TV deals

In search of a 4K TV? Amazon's Prime Day is here to save your living room.
If you're still living in the dark ages of 1080p, now might be the idea time to sneak in a 4K TV. After all, the summer of sport is only just getting going.
We've picked out the best deals around, so get ready to shop...
Up to 50in
Samsung 43AU7110 43in 4K TV (£399 – 20 percent discount)
Save £100 on this compact 4K smart TV from Samsung’s 2021 range. It comes with HDR10+ support and Bluetooth.
Samsung QE43Q60A 43in 4K QLED TV (£599 – 20 percent discount)
Another Samsung 43in model, this one comes with the company's coveted QLED tech to offer improved image quality.
50in and above
LG 65NANO866NA 65in 4K NanoCell TV (£679 – 24 percent discount)
Owners of new-generation consoles take note: this TV supports HDMI 2.1, meaning it can take advantage of auto low-latency and variable refresh rate tech for PS5 and Xbox Series hardware.
Philips 58PUS8545 58in 4K LED TV (£549 – 27 percent discount)
Philips' mid-range LED model has a three-sided Ambilight and supports pretty much all forms of HDR available – plus Dolby Atmos.
Sony Bravia KE65A8 65in 4K OLED TV (£1,799 – 25 percent discount)
Make a pretty chunky saving on this huge entry-level OLED TV, which delivers a beautifully natural-looking picture bursting with rich colour and striking contrast. A word of warning, though: it doesn't support HDR10+.