Amazon Prime Day 2018: best wearable deals

Now wearables have come of age, there's a huge selection to choose from, including fitness trackers, smart watches, wireless earbuds and more. But because of their advanced smarts, they don't come cheap.
Or at least, they didn't. Thanks to Prime Day, you can snap up all manner of bargains from the likes of Garmin, Fitbit, Huawei and Jabra.
So whether you're on a fitness kick (in this heat?!) or just want to get your emails on your wrist, we've got something for you.
Fitbit Blaze (save £60)
It might be a couple of years old now, but the original Blaze is still going strong. It's a sports watch first and foremost, with a heart rate monitor, support for multiple sports and a battery life that would shame most marathon runners.
And at this price, it's an absolute steal.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £159.99 | Now £99.99 | Saving: 38%
Garmin Forerunner 235 (save £145)
Another oldie but goodie, the Forerunner 235 is again a sports watch that stays remarkably relevant thanks to some nifty software updates. It's a great option for beginners and ultra marathon veterans alike.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £299.99 | Now: £154.99 | Saving: 48%
Huawei Watch 2 (save £130)
With up to three weeks of battery life, this sports watch will outlast even the most hardcore runner. It might be a bit lacking in the looks department, but thanks to NFC, GPS and a heart rate sensor, this is a more than capable device that will keep delivering long after its prettier rivals have given up.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £279.99 | Now £149.99 | Saving: 46%
Jabra Elite Sport (save £94)
Not only are these some of the best sports headphones around, they're also some of the best wireless ones money can buy. They track your activity and give you real-time feedback, all while piping sweet tunes into your ears. At nearly half price, it'd be rude not to.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £199.99 | Now £105.99 | Saving: 47%
Jaybird Freedom Wireless (save £50)
Great build quality, multiple fit options and fantastic sound (that's tweakable using the accompanying smartphone app) make these true wireless wonders. The only downside is the price, but with this deal, that's not an issue.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £89.99 | Now £39.99 | Saving: 56%