Amazon Prime Day 2018: best video game deals

Amazon Prime Day is chock-a-block with gaming deals today.
Not only is there a 4K-capable PlayStation Pro here, but also a couple of affordable VR headsets and an Xbox One S bundle that's a ready-made birthday gift.
And with these Amazon Prime Day discounts ranging up to £190, there's opportunity here to save some cash for a last-minute holiday. So what are you waiting for?
Xbox One S 1TB Console game bundle (save £190)
On a normal day, you’d be lucky to find any current-gen console for less than £200, yet today Amazon’s giving away the Xbox One S with a whopping 1TB of storage, as well as all sorts of additional goodies, for £199.99.
Not only do you get a vertical stand and a Creeper-themed wireless controller, but also a bunch of great games including Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3 and Minecraft. Now that’s a whopper of a deal.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £389.98 | Now: £199.99 | Saving 49%
Sony PlayStation Pro 1TB (save £50)
Ready to join the 4K revolution? Once you’ve got your Ultra HD telly (of which plenty are on offer today) you’ll want a console capable of those glorious visuals.
Sure, the PS4 Pro doesn’t offer native 4K like the Xbox One X, but with smart upscaling powers, the likes of God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4 will still look bloody spectacular.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £349.99 | Now: £299.99 | Saving 14%
Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers (save £51)
It wasn’t long ago that all the high-tier VR headsets cost just under £1000. Fortunately, these prices have plummeted quickly, most noticeably for our top ranked headset the Oculus Rift.
With room-scale tracking, a growing line-up of quality games and the unique Touch Controllers bundled in, the Oculus Rift now represents incredible value at just £349. Make sure you’ve a beefy enough PC before investing though!
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £400.00 | Now: £349.00 | Saving 13%
Far Cry 5 Limited Edition (save £22)
Ubisoft’s bombtastic first-person shooter has left tropical islands and the Himalayas behind in favour of the farmlands of Montana.
Don’t think it will be a peaceful trip though, as religious fanatics are running around with assault rifles. Exactly like modern day America then. At least you can take an online buddy along to the shootouts.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £55.00 | Now: £32.99 | Saving 35%
Sony PlayStation VR starter Pack + Move controllers (save £84.98)
Undercutting even the Oculus Rift, Sony’s PSVR is currently the cheapest high-tier virtual reality headset you can buy.
While it doesn’t offer room-scale tracking like the Rift or Vive, it’s still probably the best option for budget-minded VR newcomers since you don’t need a monster PC to run it - just your PlayStation 4.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £314.97 | Now: £229.99 | Saving 27%