Amazon Prime Day 2018: best 4K TV deals

Looking for a cheap 4K TV? Amazon's Prime Day is here to save your living room.
If you're still living in the dark ages of full HD, there's never been a better time to snap up a great deal on a 4K TV, including a cracking offer on our favourite TV in the world right now - the Philips 55POS9002, a 55-inch OLED set for under £1200.
There are also offers on great LCD sets from the likes of Sony, LG, Toshiba and Hisense, covering screen sizes from the bedroom-friendly 43in all the way up to the cinematic 65in.
We've picked out the best deals going, so all you need to do is dig out your credit card and get ready to shop...
Philips 55POS9002
How does a deal on our favourite TV in the world right now sound to kick things off?
The Philips 55POS9002 was a bit of a surprise hit at the back end of last year, and the fact we're seeing a swathe of 2018 TVs enter our testing rooms hasn't taken the shine off of this OLED beauty - particularly at this price.
Using an LG panel (as all OLEDs do), the Philips 9002 somehow managed to produce a punchier picture than what LG's sets themselves were capable of, all while improving on the HDR performance of the excellent Sony A1. This is a TV that demands attention, and now more than ever.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £1499 | Now: £1199 | Saving: 20%
LG SK8000
As the entry-level set from LG's top-end 2018 LCD range, the SK8000 uses the company's fancy Nano Cell technology, and packs in Dolby Vision HDR support, the company's new a7 processor and ThinQ AI smarts.
It's edge lit only, so won't offer the contrast of the full-array sets higher up the range, but promises vibrant colour from any angle thanks to the Nano Cell technology's ability to absorb unwanted light, boosting the purity of reds and greens in the process.
Even better, there is a deal on three screen sizes, so you can pick the size that's best for your room (or budget) - 49in, 55in or 65in.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £1129 | Now: £749 (49in) | Saving: 32% | Get the deal here
Was: £1395 | Now: £849 (55in) | Saving: 33% | Get the deal here
Was: £2199 | Now: £1469.99 (65in) | Saving: 33% | Get the deal here
Sony Bravia XF80 (43in)
The Sony BRAVIA KD43XF8096BU sits happily around towards the low-to-midrange in the Sony 2018 LCD TV line-up, and is separated from the ranges above it as it's the first TV in the 2018 line up not to pack the company's X1 processor.
It's things like this that make it a sort of stepping stone between the premium and budget sets of the line-up - you still get all of Sony's Triluminos colour and 4K X-Reality Pro processing, but eagle eyes are likely to spot a few picture and motion processing differences due to the set's 50Hz panel.
Still, you get the same excellent Android Nougat smart system built in as Sony's expensive sets, and its 30% cheaper price tag than normal will help take the sting out of any other things that are missing.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £771.12 | Now: £539 | Saving 30%
Sony Bravia XE70
If you want a great 4K TV but don't want to pay 2018 prices, the entry-level XE70 from Sony's 2017 range is a great place to start - particularly when you can pick a 55in set for under £500.
Even better, there's very little to tell the XE70 apart from the XE80 above it, apart from one less HDMI port and a slightly chunkier design.
Amazon is doing deals on both the 55in and 65in versions, so choose which one suits your budget most.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £549 | Now: £499 (55in) | Saving 10% | Get the deal here
Was: £949 | Now: £659 (65in) | Saving 31% | Get the deal here
Hisense H50A6200UK
Hisense has become a go-to brand for a decent, cheap 4K TV, and one of its 50in bargain sets is even cheaper now, thanks to Prime Day.
The A6200 sits towards the top of the company's UHD Certified range - a group of good-value midrange sets that come in just underneath the flagship ULED sets. It offers direct backlighting, HDR10 and HLG support, a 60Hz panel and Hisense's VIDAA U smart TV interface. It even comes with Freeview Play built in.
Its design might be a bit on the plasticky side, but at this price, there looks to be very little to argue with.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £479 | Now: £369 | Saving 23%
LG UK6300
Sitting just below LG's flagship "Super UHD" Nano Cell sets is its mid-range line up of Ultra HD tellies, and starting things off there is the UK6300.
This 2018 set follows on from last year's popular UJ6300, but adds in HDR10 and LG's ThinQ AI technology. It also upgrades LG's built-in webOS smart TV system to the more recent 4.0, and promises a really low input lag, which makes it a great choice for gamers.
Take your pick from 49in, 55in and 65in - they're all on sale.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £599 | Now: £454.99 (49in) | Saving 24% | Get the deal here
Was: £769 | Now: £629 (55in) | Saving 18% | Get the deal here
Was: £1199.99 | Now: £899 | Saving 25% | Get the deal here
Toshiba 65U5863DB
You might not have heard much from Toshiba in recent years, but it is forming its comeback in 2018, and taking on the budget 4K TV market in the process.
That means you can get a big-screen TV without the big-screen price tag, and this 65in version is now another £150 cheaper thanks Prime Day.
The specs sounds pretty promising too - backing up its 4K TV know how is Dolby Vision HDR, Freeview Play and built-in Alexa support. There's also speakers tuned by hi-fi kings Onkyo.
Don't have the room for a 65in set? You'll find deals on 43in, 49in and 55in sizes too.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £799 | Now: £649 (65in) | Saving 19% | Get the deal here
Was: £549 | Now: £399.99 (55in) | Saving 27% | Get the deal here
Was: £469 | Now: £349.99 (49in) | Saving 25% | Get the deal here
Was: £369 | Now: £299.99 (49in) | Saving 19% | Get the deal here