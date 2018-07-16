Amazon Prime Day 2018: best smartphone deals

Looking for a bargain smartphone?
Amazon Prime Day's super deals have made these budget blowers even more affordable, ranging from handsets that cost just over £100 like the Moto G6 Play to mid-rangers that offer premium quality such as Sony's spectacular Xperia XA2.
Whether you need a cheap phone to survive the harsh conditions of a music festival, or simply refuse to spend the prices that likes of Apple and Samsung demand, there's no better time to invest in your next portable companion than right now.
Wileyfox Swift 2 X 32GB (save £99)
At full whack the Wileyfox Swift 2 X was an impressive budget blower. But now - at almost half the price - this is one of the best smartphone bargains available right now if you’re looking to spend as little as humanly possible.
Looking for a handset that can handle your Netflix or YouTube session? The Swift 2 X’s sizeable 5.2in is ideal thanks to its Full HD display. And you won’t need to worry about your battery life nose diving into the red zone, as the 3010mAh cell can easily last the entire day. Elsewhere, you get 32GB of storage so you’re free to download plenty of films to get you through those long-haul flights.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £239.00 | Now: £139.99 | Saving 41%
Honor View 10 (save £80)
Currently ranked 8th in our Top 10 smartphone list, the Honor View 10 was already one of our top recommended budget mid-range phones. But at this £340 price point, this smartphone becomes essential for bargain hunter.
Highlights of this handset include a 5.99in 2160x1080 display, a surprisingly great twin-lens rear camera and impressively speedy internals that sail through Android Oreo.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £419.99 | Now: £339.99 | Saving 19%
Sony Xperia XA2 (save £100)
After slicing a hefty £100 off the price for Amazon Prime Day, Sony’s mid-range smartphone just became a whole lot more attractive.
Sure, it has a somewhat outdated design compared to its competitors, but the XA2’s fantastic 23MP camera and long-lasting 3300mAh battery more than make up for that.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £299.00 | Now: £199.00 | Saving 33%
Moto G6 Play (save £24)
The Moto G6 Play was such a steal on release that we were worried that Motorola might have reconsidered and doubled the price - and to be honest, the G6 Play would still be worth it.
Turns out Motorola has actually done the opposite though, reducing the price to an even more affordable £136. OK, so it’s not a huge discount, but you should count yourself lucky you’re getting such an excellent smartphone - with a brilliant battery life and slyish design - for under £150.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £159.99 | Now: £135.99 | Saving 15%
Huawei P Smart (save £55)
One of the best budget options if you fancy a 18:9 screen on your smartphone, the Huawei P Smart represents fantastic value.
Made from aluminium, this is no cheaply made plastic affair. It feels like a premium product, with all-round specs. Plus there’s a dual-lens rear camera, although just mind that it doesn’t have the best low-light performance.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £199.00 | Now: £143.99 | Saving 28%