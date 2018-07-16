Amazon Prime Day 2018: best smart home deals

Once you start putting Smart Home tech in your house, it can be a little difficult to wean yourself off it. You'll start with a thermostat, and before you know it you've replaced every light in your home with a smart bulb. Thankfully, there are plenty of smart home deals as part of Amazon's Prime Day 2018, and we've picked out all the best ones to feed your addiction.
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation
If you're looking to start your Smart Home, then you could do far worse than this Hive kit, which includes everything you need to get up and running. A professional will come round and install the system in your existing boiler, then plug a control box into your router and drill the wall for the thermostat itself. From there, you’ll be able to control your heating and hot water from your mobile device or using your voice if you have an Amazon Echo speaker. And then you can start adding more Hive gear such as lights, sensors and cameras as you like.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £249.00 | Now: £138.99 (-44%)
Neato D5
Just a few years ago robot vacuum cleaners seemed like a device for rich people or slightly dodgy robot-lovers, now they’re cheap enough for the masses, like this Neato D5, which is less than £300 but is Apple Watch and Amazon Alexa compatible. You can schedule cleans to happen up to seven times a week, and Coverage Maps which allows you to see where your Neato robot has cleaned from your smart phone.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £599.99 | Now: £299.99 (-50%)
Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control, Hub and App, Works with Alexa, Black
While we’re moving towards a future where we won’t need TV remotes anymore thanks to voice control, for now, it can still be a pain to control your TV, speakers, Sky box and media player with one remote. Enter the Logitech Harmony Elite. Simply tell it the model numbers of the devices you’re using and Logitech will figure out how to control them all. From there, you can either use the lovely, premium remote, or your smartphone, or Alexa to control them.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £189.00 | Now: £129.99 | Saving 41%
Nokia Body Scale
If you need more motivation to keep active and eat right, then the Nokia Body is a good place to start. It'll keep tabs on your weight and BMI, and then via the app, you can also see how active you've been through the day. You can then track how effective all that healthy living has been on your waist line, and do the same for all your friends and family, as the scale supports up to 8 users.
Lightning Deal Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 11:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £59.95 | Now: £30.39 | Saving 49%