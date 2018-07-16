Amazon Prime Day 2018: best Amazon product deals

Remember that kid in school who is annoying good at everything?
Amazon are the tech equivalent of 'that guy'. Not only does Amazon manage to boss at being the biggest online retailer in the entire world, they make some very decent products too. In fact, Amazon's Alexa is practically a household staple in 2018.
We've trawled through some of the top products on offer to bring you, what we think, are the best deals...
Amazon FIre TV stick (Save £15)
Amazon's Fire TV stick offers a small, sleek convenient design, great interface and excellent Alexa voice control. You can do everything you'd usually do with Alexa on any other device - check the weather, set a timer or control smart home kit - and you can also ask Alexa to search for content by film name, genre, or actor and she’ll deliver.
Delve into content from Amazon Video, Netflix and YouTube, while also enjoying catch-up TV from all of the UK’s services and a good selection of on-demand programmes and take advantage of Amazon's expanding gaming offering.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £39.99 | Now: £24.99 | Saving 38%
Amazon Echo Dot (Save £20)
Amazon's tinniest smart assistant is actually our favourite, mainly because it does everything you get from its enormous brother - without the bulk. If you're taking your first steps into smart home possibilities, then there's no better place to start than with a dot. The speaker isn't great, but hooking it up to your main speaker system is a doddle.
The home integration is seamless and it's got Stuff's badge of honour with a 5-star review. Set up your account, plug it in - Alexa at your fingertips.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £49.99 | Now: £29.99 | Saving 40%
Amazon Fire HD 8 (Save £30)
A capable 8in HD screen tablet with a matte plastic rear in four colour ways: black, yellow, blue and red - the Fire HD 8 is worth making space for in your tote bag. So what do you get?
A micro-SD card slot for extra sotrage, a micro-USB port and mirophone, headphone jack, a 2MP camera at the back and a low-res lens up front for video calling (and some very grainy selfies). And now only £50, it's a steal.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £79.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving 38%
Echo Show - Black + Ring Video Doorbell Pro Kit
This is formidable smart home duo. Connect Echo Show with the Ring video doorbell pro to view your front door from your Echo show, but you can also use your smartphone, tablet or PC to speak to anyone or anything that comes within metres of your doorbell.
The beauty of Alexa (with a face) means you can do things you can't do with a standard Echo or Dot, such as Amazon Video, photos, shopping lists, video news briefings and music lyrics. So. in theory, you could get up the song lyrics to 'Please Mr.Postman' and serenade whoever the lucky so-and-so is who happens to deliver your Prime Day presents.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £438.99 | Now: £239 | Saving 45%
Amazon Fire TV with 4k
You should seriously think about inviting the Fire TV 4K into your home cinema set up. Now with Dolby Vision support, you can enjoy a whole host of great on-demand shows from Amazon Video, Netflix, YoiTube and even premium streaming services such as Curzon and Mubi.
It's speedy, sharp and bright, and with the explanding library of 4K HDR content, you'd be missing a trick to not get on board.
Live: from 12:00 Mon 16 Jul until 23:59 Tue 17 Jul
Was: £69.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving 43%