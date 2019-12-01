Amazon Cyber Monday Deals 2019: The best offers available right now

Cyber Monday is coming (if Black Friday wasn't enough for you)!
Amazon is jumpin on this with a sale all weekend long and through to Monday - with a bunch of deals that may take your fancy.
So if you've got some leftover dosh burning a hole in your pocket (or you had to wait until payday to buy), now's your chance to shop the sale.
The best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals in the UK
So if you've had to wait until the new month for your wages to come in, hundreds of deals are dropping as we speak and through to 11:59pm on 2nd December. So sit back, tuck into that advent calendar chocolate (we won't judge if you eat the whole thing), and check out our choices of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals worth your hard-earned money.
Amazon Devices
It is an Amazon sale after all, so of course all of their own tech is up for sale with big discounts for Cyber Monday.
42% off Echo Dot with Clock - just £34.99!
£30 off all-new Echo TV Cube - just £79.99!
50% off Echo Show 8 - just £59.99!
40% off Fire TV Stick 4K - just £29.99!
50% off Fire TV Stick - just £19.99!
£55 off Fire HD 10 - just £94.99!
Save £15 on Kindle - starting from just £54.99!
Up to 40% off Hive with Echo Dot - starting from just £107.99!
38% off Echo Show with Neos Smart Cam bundle - just £64.99!
£60 off Ring Video Doorbell 2 - just £119!
Up to £80 off Echo Smart home bundles - from just £69.99!
OK, Computer
You're reading this on either your phone, tablet or your computer. If the latter is feeling a little old, take a look at the best PC/Mac deals on Amazon below.
£130.99 off ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 Laptop w/AMD Radeon RX560X dedicated graphics - just £599!
17% off HP 15-da1999na 15-inch laptop with Intel Core i5 processor - just £459!
£513 off Macbook Pro 15-inch with 6-core Intel Core i7 processor - just £2186!
29% off Acer Chromebook 315 15-inch laptop - just £198.99!
£400 off 13-inch Macbook Pro with dual-core Intel i5 processor - just £999!
£170.99 off HP Pavillion Power 15-inch gaming laptop w/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 dedicated graphics - just £579!
£1600 off Razer Blade Pro 17-inch 4k Touch Gaming laptop w/Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 dedicated graphics - just £2199.99!
Terrific Tablets
Not much to say here that the genius-yet-terrible alliteration of the title doesn't already give away... Amazon has plenty of big discounts on tablets - from Apple to Android.
£50 off Apple iPad (10.2-inch latest model) - just £298.99!
24% off Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1-inch Android Tablet - just £129.99!
20% off Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10-inch tablet with Wi-FI + 4G - just £199!
6% off Lenovo Tab E10 10-inch Android Tablet - just £79.99!
£109.91 off Samsung 10.5-inch Windows 10 Tablet PC - just £539.99!
Press "START" to save
Gaming deals? Of course. Amazon are always one of the best online stores to get a console bundle or any selection of new games for cheap!
26% off PlayStation 4 console bundle with Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 and The Last of Us Remastered - just £199.99!
Up to 20% off PlayStation 4 console bundles - starting from just £199.99!
Up to 30% off Xbox One S console bundles - starting from just £139.99!
The Outer Worlds - was £42.99 | now £34.99 (19% off)!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - was £49.99 | now £42.99 (14% off)!
Need For Speed Heat - was £46 | now £37.99 (17% off)!
Borderlands 3 with 5 gold keys - was £49.99 | now £34.99 (30% off)!
Red Dead Redemption 2 - was £29.99 | now £24.99 (17% off)!
Spyro Reignited Trilogy - was £24.75 | now £19.99 (19% off)!
Rage 2 + Anthem (Xbox One) - was £21.43 | now 9.99 (£11.44 off)!
Gadget Goodness
And here is the best of the rest. All the top gadget deals across TVs, speakers, headphones and more.
Up to 39% off TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG and more - starting from just £122!
Up to 40% off home cinema products from Sonos, Philips, ViewSonic and more - starting from just £49.99!
Up to 40% off speakers from Sonos, Marshall, Ultimate Ears and more - starting from just £49.99!
Up to 25% off wearables from Apple, Garmin and more - starting from just £41.95!
Up to 40% off headphones from Sony, Sennheiser, Jabra and more - starting from just £11.99!
Up to 30% off SanDisk memory cards and SSD - starting from just £8.59!