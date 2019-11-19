Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019: The best offers available right now

Black Friday is approaching, and Amazon have turned this entire month into a sales spectacular!

This year, according to Amazon, is set to be their “biggest ever,” and with what is on offer, you’ve got to agree with them.

It all kicks off with their Black Friday Countdown deals, starting on Monday 18th November and ending on Thursday 21st November. After this, the main event begins – Black Friday deals begin dropping from 00:01 on Friday 22nd November, going all the way through to Friday 29th November.

Add Cyber Monday sales running from Saturday 30th November to Monday 2nd December, and you’ve got two weeks of solid sales shopping to get through. Given how much time they’re giving for this, we’re confident there will be something for everyone!