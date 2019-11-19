Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019: The best offers available right now

Black Friday is approaching, and Amazon have turned this entire month into a sales spectacular!
This year, according to Amazon, is set to be their “biggest ever,” and with what is on offer, you’ve got to agree with them.
It all kicks off with their Black Friday Countdown deals, starting on Monday 18th November and ending on Thursday 21st November. After this, the main event begins – Black Friday deals begin dropping from 00:01 on Friday 22nd November, going all the way through to Friday 29th November.
Add Cyber Monday sales running from Saturday 30th November to Monday 2nd December, and you’ve got two weeks of solid sales shopping to get through. Given how much time they’re giving for this, we’re confident there will be something for everyone!
Where can I find these sales pages?
Want to see the sales for yourself? You can find where they are all kicking off just below.
Amazon Black Friday Countdown deals – 18th - 21st November
Amazon Black Friday sale – 22nd - 29th November
The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals In The UK
With hundreds of deals dropping every hour, it’s easy to get lost in all of it. Luckily, we’re pretty good at sniffing out good gadget and gaming offers that are worth your hard-earned money. We’ve listed these just below.
Amazon Devices
Let’s kick off with Amazon devices, because it would’ve been a bit weird if Amazon didn’t take this chance and discounted their own products!
Echo Dot with Clock – was £59.99, now £44.99. Save £15!
Echo Dot (without clock) - was £49.99, now £34.99. Save £15!
Ring Video Doorbell plus Amazon Echo Dot – was £123.99, now £89. Save £34.99!
Up to 40% off Hive with Echo Dot – just £159.98!
Kindle Oasis – Waterproof, 32GB e-reader with free 3G and WiFi – was £319.99, now £219.99. Save £100!
Amazon services
Of course, Black Friday is always a time for Amazon to drop the prices on their many subscription services.
Audible – new customers can get 50% off their first 4 months. Just £3.99 per month.
Amazon Music Unlimited – new customers can get 4 months for just 99p.
Kindle Unlimited – get 3 free months (save £23.97).
Amazon Music Unlimited Device Bundle – 4 months free with any Echo device.
A bite of the Apple
Thought you'd never see big discounts on Apple products? Think again...
Apple Airpods with charging case – was £159, now £129. Save £30!
Apple Macbook Air 128GB (2019) - was £1099, now £985. Save £114!
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS – was £399, now £329. Save £70!
Apple Airpods with wireless charging case. Was £199, now £169. Save £30!
Gaming goodness
Looking to give your gaming an upgrade? Black Friday’s the perfect time to do it.
Save on Nintendo Switch console + game bundles – starting from just £229!
Bundle Deals on PS4 and Xbox Games – starting from just £39.99!
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4) - was £20.29, now £15.99. Save £4.28!
Gadgets galore
Whether you’re going big this Black Friday or just treating yourself to something small, there are plenty of tech deals ready for your hard earned money.
Up to 25% off laptops and desktops from Microsoft, ASUS and more!
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 – was £1249, now £954.10. Save £294.90!
Up to 23% off Fitbit Charge 3 – just £98.99!