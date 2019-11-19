Features

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2019: The best offers available right now

Amazon have kicked off their Black Friday sales with a truckload of amazing deals...
Black Friday is approaching, and Amazon have turned this entire month into a sales spectacular! 

This year, according to Amazon, is set to be their “biggest ever,” and with what is on offer, you’ve got to agree with them.  

It all kicks off with their Black Friday Countdown deals, starting on Monday 18th November and ending on Thursday 21st November. After this, the main event begins – Black Friday deals begin dropping from 00:01 on Friday 22nd November, going all the way through to Friday 29th November. 

Add Cyber Monday sales running from Saturday 30th November to Monday 2nd December, and you’ve got two weeks of solid sales shopping to get through. Given how much time they’re giving for this, we’re confident there will be something for everyone! 

Where can I find these sales pages?

The Best Amazon Black Friday Deals In The UK

With hundreds of deals dropping every hour, it’s easy to get lost in all of it. Luckily, we’re pretty good at sniffing out good gadget and gaming offers that are worth your hard-earned money. We’ve listed these just below. 

Gadgets galore

Whether you’re going big this Black Friday or just treating yourself to something small, there are plenty of tech deals ready for your hard earned money. 

Up to 25% off laptops and desktops from Microsoft, ASUS and more! 

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 – was £1249, now £954.10. Save £294.90! 

Up to 23% off Fitbit Charge 3 – just £98.99! 

20% off PC Monitors from Samsung, LG and more! 