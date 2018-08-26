Amazon August bank holiday sale 2018: best back to school deals

The nights are drawing in, the heatwave is but a distant memory and all over the country, children are looking gloomy. That can only mean one thing: it’s back to school time!

But school doesn’t have to be a drag. With the right kit, you can breeze through those homework tasks and ace your exams every time. Admittedly this gear won’t make you more cleverer. But it all works well, which will be one less thing to worry about with a ton of algebra staring you in the face.

And the best bit? It’s all heavily discounted thanks to Amazon’s August bank holiday sale! Top of the class, here we come.