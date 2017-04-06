9 things we now know about Microsoft's Project Scorpio

There might be no pictures of it, yet, but Project Scorpio is definitely worth looking at.

Why? Well, judging by the news just broken by Eurogamer (who also served up the original of the image above), Microsoft's new gaming machine is going to be quite the behemoth.

And, while we already knew that the next Xbox was going to be the most powerful console ever made, we now have concrete confirmation from Microsoft of just how powerful that will be - and what it means for gaming.

Want to know more? Read on for a breakdown of the 9 most exciting things we now know about Project Scorpio. Sadly, we still don't know what it's called, though we can hazard a guess that it'll be Xbox 'something' - perhaps Xbox One Pro...