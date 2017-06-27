The 8 best games of 2017 (so far)

We may only be halfway through 2017 but it's already proving to be a bountiful year for great games.
That's thanks in part to the arrival of the Nintendo Switch and its small-but-delightful early lineup, but PS4, Xbox and PC gamers alike have all been treated to a slew of awesome new games too.
We've gone through all of our reviews so far in 2017 and picked our favourite releases, but rather than just list 'em (as we do on our ever-updated Top 10), we've decided to get a bit creative with our selections. So without further ado, here are the best games we've played so far in 2017.
Best Reason to Revisit a 2016 Game: Forza Horizon 3's Hot Wheels DLC
Platforms: Xbox One, PC
Forza Horizon 3 was one of our favourite games of last year, but some months pass, new games come out, and our old standbys tend to disappear into the library. Fortunately, Forza gave us an incredible reason to pick it back up again this spring.
The Hot Wheels DLC comes exactly as advertised, yet it's even better than you might imagine. You're granted access to a new island surrounded by the glossy orange track, which loops up into the sky and around as you cruise in a handful of new die-cast-gone-digital rides. It's some of the most fun you'll find in Forza Horizon 3, which is already the best racer on Xbox One. You really can't go wrong here, especially for less than £20 for the add-on.