The 8 best accessories for the Apple iPhone 8

The iPhone X may have hogged all the attention during Apple’s 2017 launch extravaganza, but let’s face it: plenty of people are still going to buy the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.

Unlike the £1000 X they're reasonably affordable, and while they're far less showy – heck, they actually have physical home buttons, the old-fashioned devils – they’re still packed with the usual Apple blend of beautiful design, premium build quality, top-notch features and slick performance.

That’s not to say the iPhone 8 might be perfect for you out of the box, though. In fact, you’ll probably want to add some accessories to get the very best out of it. And as luck would have it, we’ve picked out some of the best bits and bobs right here.