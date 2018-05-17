7 things you need to know about YouTube Music

Pour one out for YouTube Red.

The video service’s $9.99-a-month premium subscription, which never launched in the UK, is coming to an end, but its principles will live on in a pair of replacements: YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium.

Not only will these offer the advantages of YouTube Red (mainly ad-free videos), they’re also designed to take on the likes of Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer by acting as full-blooded, all-you-can-eat music streaming packages.

Confused? There’s no need to be – read our explainer and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.