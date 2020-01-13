The 50 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

There are approximately a million films about people being stalked in their own homes but normally the baddies doing the terrorising don’t look exactly look those being stalked. Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out looks and sounds like a horror film but there’s so much more going on here than in your standard slasher fare.

Dishing up scares and symbolism in equal measure – you only have to Google the film to see just how much debate there is online around what every little bit of it means – pretty much everything in Us has a double meaning: the hall of mirrors, the use of 90s hip-hop classic I Got 5 On It, even the title...