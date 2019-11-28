The 49 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

You could plan the perfect robbery in the time it took for Steve McQueen to make Widows, which is ironic considering that’s pretty much what it’s all about.

When a group of thieves are killed in a heist gone awry, it’s left to their grieving wives to repay the debts of the dead – and what better way to do that than pulling off a job their other halves never got a chance to?

Widows is much more than just a grittier version of Oceans 8 though. While it’s still very much a blockbuster, it all plays out with a backdrop of inequality and corruption. If you liked The Wire, you’ll be happy McQueen spent so long perfecting this.