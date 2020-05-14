The 45 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

Got Sky Q but no 4K telly to plug your box into? Have you any idea how many pixels you’re missing out on?
Ultra HD comes as standard with your Sky Q multiroom subscription and while it doesn’t extend to everything available, the catalogue is steadily growing all the time. Here’s Stuff’s pick of Sky’s 4K menu...
Gangs of London
Eastenders meets The Raid. That’s how we imagine Gareth Evans pitched this more-than-a-little-bit-ludicrous nine-parter to the big cheeses at Sky. Of course, comparisons to the latter should come as no surprise – Evans is the man behind that adrenaline-pumping bulletstorm too – but Albert Square has never seen a fight as brutal as anything in Gangs of London.
It’s a bit ‘Guy Ritchie by Waitrose’ at times, and it’s needlessly complicated at others, but when things kick off there’s not a hint of mercy. Bones are split, skulls are cracked and blood is spilled. A lot of it. Could’ve put a bit more effort into the name though.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
At a whopping 161 minutes long, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tends to elicit one of two reactions: unadulterated Tarantino worship or extreme boredom. As usual, a more considered response probably resides somewhere in the middle.
Yes, there are looooong scenes of seemingly inconsequential dialogue that feel needlessly indulgent, QT’s weird obsession with women’s feet is more in-your-face than ever, and you’ll need a strong constitution to stomach the violence when it comes, but when have any of these things put people off his films before?
Captain Phillips
If Tom Hanks can fight off COVID-19, do you think a bunch of Somali pirates are going to cause him any problems? To answer that would obviously spoil Captain Phillips, but when you get a film named after you it’s a good sign you’re going to be the hero – despite what the crew might say about you afterwards.
Directed by Paul Greengrass – he’s the geezer that made the good Bourne films – it’s no surprise that Captain Phillips is a genuinely nail-biting account of the hijacking of a US container ship in 2009, but it also manages to avoid the ‘America, eff yeah!’ vibe that so many of Hollywood’s tales of heroism often fall into.
The Trip to Greece
It’s been nearly 10 years since Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon first toured the Lake District in a Chelsea tractor, eating in fancy restaurants, doing impressions and trying to have the last word. Surely the format can’t still work for a fourth series?
This time the duo are retracing the steps of Odysseus, which means they start in Turkey, where Coogan sets the tone with a Partridge-style ‘A-ha!’ from within a Trojan horse. They spend the rest of this very British comedy odyssey comparing Greek relics to Legoland, espousing the advances in modern dentistry as Don Corleone, and considering a cockney Henry VIII.
You’d think the appeal would’ve worn off by now, but with its breathtaking scenery and the pair's often quite revealing banter, there remains something quite compelling about eavesdropping on their working holidays. Series 3, The Trip to Spain, is also now available in Ultra HD.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
If you’ve not seen Blade Runner it can be difficult to know which of its many versions to watch. Do you go for the original theatrical release with the voiceover? The so-called director’s cut from 1982? If you want the maximum number of pixels, though, 2007’s Final Cut is your only option.
It’s also closer to director Ridley Scott’s original vision, telling the story of downtrodden cop Rick Deckard’s hunt for a group of killer humanoid robots on the rain-soaked, neon-lit streets of dystopian LA. Widely considered as one of the best movies ever made (no matter which version you watch) Blade Runner’s grimey take on the future changed sci-fi forever.
Avenue 5
Imagine writing a sitcom about an interplanetary cruise that goes wrong and discovering that, according to experts from NASA, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, one of the best things for protecting a spaceship against galactic radiation is human plops. With gags like that being dropped into your lap, who needs to write any others?
Fortunately, series creator Armando Iannucci isn’t that lazy, so Avenue 5 is full of the typically inventive dialogue, memorable characters and couldn’t-make-it-up scrapes familiar from his previous work on The Thick of It and Veep. The first episode isn’t the strongest but once it gets into its stride Avenue 5 is much more than just Red Dwarf for the Tesla generation.
Inglourious Basterds
Quentin Tarantino’s films are famous for their scenes of tense verbal sparring, with the threat of bloody violence always just around the corner – but perhaps the finest example of it is the beer cellar confrontation from Inglourious Basterds.
The deliberately misspelled Nazi western is worth watching for that scene alone, but it’s also packed with loads of other zingers, Brad Pitt’s hilarious attempt to speak Italian, and a healthy dollop of fascist-bashing.
Us
There are approximately a million films about people being stalked in their own homes but normally the baddies doing the terrorising don’t look exactly look those being stalked. Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out looks and sounds like a horror film but there’s so much more going on here than in your standard slasher fare.
Dishing up scares and symbolism in equal measure – you only have to Google the film to see just how much debate there is online around what every little bit of it means – pretty much everything in Us has a double meaning: the hall of mirrors, the use of 90s hip-hop classic I Got 5 On It, even the title...
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Lee Israel isn’t your usual anti-hero. A cantankerous, out-of-work author who lives in an apartment infested with flies, she props herself up with booze, vengeful prank calls and an unshakeable love for her sick cat. But when she starts selling fake celebrity correspondence for cash things start looking up – at least until the FBI catches wind of her scam.
As Jesse Armstrong’s Succession has shown, with sharp writing and the darkest of humour, even the least likeable characters can come to life, especially with performances as good as Melissa McCarthy’s is here. Based on a true story, Can You Ever Forgive Me? is an unconventional biopic but one that, somewhat ironically, feels more honest than most.
Vertigo
Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo has been featured at the sharp end of ‘best movies ever made’ lists since long before 4K became a thing, but any excuse to watch this masterpiece again shouldn’t be shunned.
Starring Hitchcock favourite James Stewart as a private investigator who suffers from the titular condition, and Kim Novak as the focus of his latest case, Vertigo is a tale of obsession and identity that, much like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Apocalypse Now, grew into its status as an all-time classic.
The Mule
Most pensioners fill their spare time with rounds of golf, weekly bingo, or a part-time job in the local garden centre. In The Mule, Clint Eastwood’s smooth-talking Earl Stone, a divorced horticulturist and Korean War veteran whose livelihood was ruined by online flower delivery companies, earns his extra pocket money doing something a lot less legal.
The octogenarian’s appearance and clean driving licence make him the ideal candidate for a job ferrying product across Illinois for a Mexican drug cartel – and after an unsure start Earl quickly gets used to a smuggler’s lifestyle. While his outdated attitudes and treatment of his estranged family mean he’s never totally likeable, his fish-out-of-water manner makes it difficult not to root for this unlikely criminal. But how long can he keep it up after the DEA start sniffing around?
Zombieland
When Jesse Eisenberg’s Columbus meets Woody Harrelson’s Twinkie-munching Tallahassee during a zombie outbreak, the unlikely pair begin a cross-country mission to find out if the former’s parents have survived, encountering various survivors and victims, including an undead Bill Murray, on the way.
Zombieland is silly, outrageously violent and easily rewatchable, a bit like an American Shaun of the Dead, plus it has what is probably the best opening sequence of any film released in the past 10 years – and not just because it's soundtracked by Metallica’s For Whom the Bell Tolls.
The Old Man & The Gun
Imagine if Compo, Foggy and Clegg from Last of the Summer Wine spent their time robbing banks instead of rolling down hills in old bathtubs and you’d have something close to The Old Man & The Gun – it even has that evocative retro look.
It stars Robert Redford as Forrest Tucker – the charming ringleader of an ageing trio of real-life thieves who pull off each job as politely as possible. With Casey Affleck as the weary detective on Tucker’s tail, and Sissy Spacek as his Nora Batty, this old-fashioned tale of an unlikely geriatric crimewave is a suitable way for Redford to bow out on a 58-year big-screen career.
Widows
You could plan the perfect robbery in the time it took for Steve McQueen to make Widows, which is ironic considering that’s pretty much what it’s all about.
When a group of thieves are killed in a heist gone awry, it’s left to their grieving wives to repay the debts of the dead – and what better way to do that than pulling off a job their other halves never got a chance to?
Widows is much more than just a grittier version of Oceans 8 though. While it’s still very much a blockbuster, it all plays out with a backdrop of inequality and corruption. If you liked The Wire, you’ll be happy McQueen spent so long perfecting this.
Bad Times at the El Royale
When an ageing priest, a struggling singer and a talkative vacuum-cleaner salesman meet in the lobby of the seemingly deserted El Royale hotel, it’s pretty obvious there’s more coming their way than just slow room service – and not just because we’ve already seen a mysterious bag being buried beneath the floorboards of one of the suites.
Dakota Johnson's no-nonsense Emily soon joins them and before long the various characters’ true motives and identities start to be revealed. Bad Times… is a Tarantino-esque late ‘60s noir with some genuinely standout scenes and its fair share of gut-punching violence – it’s just a shame that the thing it has most in common with QT’s recent work is that it’s just that little bit too long.