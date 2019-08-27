The 44 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

Essentially the movie version of that Spider-Man doppelganger meme, Into the Spider-Verse is quite possibly the freshest superhero film in years.

After notorious Brooklyn gangster Kingpin – portrayed here as a giant, evil thumb – opens up a portal to multiple other dimensions, recently bitten teenager Miles Morales finds himself getting to grips with his new superpowers while trying to help a motley crew of arachno-heroes return to their rightful dimensional homes.

It sounds like pretty run-of-the-mill superhero stuff, but with plenty of genuinely good gags, a script that’s almost painfully meta, and a 4K-friendly art style that feels both eye-poppingly modern and faithful to Spidey’s comic book roots, here’s hoping Into the Spider-Verse is just the first strand of a brand new web.