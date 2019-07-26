The 42 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

Got Sky Q but no 4K telly to plug your box into? Have you any idea how many pixels you’re missing out on?
Ultra HD comes as standard with your Sky Q subscription and while it doesn’t extend to everything available, the catalogue is steadily growing all the time. Here’s Stuff’s pick of Sky’s 4K menu...
First Man
When telling stories the whole world already knows there’s a danger that they just don’t offer enough jeopardy. So while we know that Ryan Gosling’s Neil Armstrong will take mankind’s pioneering steps on the moon at the end of First Man, what makes the film so compelling is the journey he went on while Apollo 11 was still just a twinkle in NASA’s eye.
From his days flying experimental high-altitude jets and puking his guts up on a G-force simulator, to the parade of funerals he has to attend for colleagues, First Man reveals the myriad human costs of the space program, both large and small. If you’re a moron, it also proves how easy the whole thing would’ve been to fake.
Edge of Tomorrow
If hostile aliens had invaded Earth during the filming of Groundhog Day, and Tom Cruise had been cast as the lead instead of Bill Murray, the result might’ve looked a bit like Edge of Tomorrow.
Cruise stars as Major William Cage, a combat novice who gets thrown in at the deep end in the fight against the invading hoard. But when he clocks that every time he dies he wakes up back where he started, Cage uses his unlimited lives to perfect his fighting skills and gradually gain the upper hand. Edge of Tomorrow is a lean, nimble blockbuster that doesn’t even have to rely on repeatedly killing Tom Cruise to keep things entertaining.
E.T.
When a small, wrinkly telecommunications expert with a glowing finger is discovered living in a wood shed in a Californian suburb, he enlists a school boy named Elliott to help him get in touch with his estranged family. Oh, did we mention he’s an alien from outer space?
Spielberg’s sci-fi classic doesn’t need 4K to shine, but it certainly gives you another reason to watch a film you’ve almost certainly seen more often than you visit some members of your extended family.
Bonus fact: the girl Elliott kisses in biology class went on to play the stripper in Under Siege a decade later. How about that for an unconventional double-bill for your next movie night?
Gomorrah
With its unpredictable plot, unfiltered violence and intoxicating setting, Sky Italia’s Gomorrah has quietly become one of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV – and this long-awaited fourth series of the brutal mafia drama shows no signs of changing that.
With Ciro out of the picture and Patrizia handed more power in Naples, Gennaro has entered something of a Stringer Bell phase – doing his best to go legit but occasionally lapsing into old habits when things don’t quite go to plan. With his extended family now on the scene, both Enzo’s young team and the Capaccios agitating for more influence, and Patri’s lack of experience often apparent, how long can the uneasy truce really last?
Chernobyl
Unless you work for The Sun, you’re probably well aware that Chernobyl is based on a true story. Unlike a lot of other major tragedies, though, the events of 26 April 1986 have largely avoided dramatisation – and with this five-part series HBO has absolutely nailed it.
Depicting a paranoid and secretive state in a crisis like nothing seen before or since, Chernobyl reconstructs the disaster with exquisite attention to detail. From the accident at the power plant itself to its devastating and far-reaching consequences, this is masterfully made TV. You’ll never look at a cement mixer in the same way again.
Mission Impossible: Fallout
On paper, Mission Impossible: Fallout is a checklist of seen-it-all-before action movie cliches: shadowy terrorist organisations, stolen plutonium, rogue agents and more guns than a surprise birthday party at Rambo’s house. On your telly, though, it’s an edge-of-your-sofa stonker.
With a film like this it’s all about the execution, and while there are plot points that are unnecessarily convoluted, the whole thing is propelled by some of the most nerve-shredding action sequences ever seen. From a skydive through a lightning storm to a helicopter chase amid the mountains of Kashmir that really gives your telly a chance to show off its 4K skills, Fallout is far better than any film starring a 56-year-old Tom Cruise has any right to be.
BlacKKKlansman
For an African-American man to go undercover in the Ku Klux Klan, he’s going to need more than just a white hood for a disguise. So when Colorado Springs’ first black cop spontaneously puts a call in to the Klan and arranges a face-to-face meeting with the local branch, he sends one of his white colleagues instead.
Set in the 1970s and based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, Spike Jonze’s heavily embellished version might sound like heavy going but the sharp script, and gradual build up of tension as the pair get more and more involved, stops the potential reality of the situation becoming too much. That’s not to say it doesn’t pack a powerful punch, though, particularly when Jonze draws unignorable parallels with modern-day America.
The Meg
When you settle in for a movie night you’re not always in the mood for a multi-layered, thought-provoking drama. Sometimes you just want to watch Jason Statham have a fight with a fish the size of an Isle of Wight ferry.
It’s a good job, then, that The Meg exists. Having disturbed a prehistoric megalodon at the bottom of the sea, a marine research team calls upon diver Jonas (Statham and his globe-trotting accent) to return to the depths that haunt him after a previous rescue mission ended badly.
Obviously it’s no Citizen Kane, and there’s a suspicion that it only exists to facilitate the pun just before the end credits roll, but who doesn’t want to watch a boat drag Jason Statham along, like a bit of big, angry, bald bait, all in 4K?
Schindler’s List
Part of a 10-film 4K Spielberg collection, which also includes four other titles already on this list, this gruelling three-hour period drama tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of over 1000 refugees by employing them in his factories during the Holocaust.
A predominantly black-and-white film might not be the obvious choice for Ultra HD but it gives Schindler’s List an even more timeless quality and arguably makes the famous girl in the red coat even more striking.
Mandy
In case you weren’t aware, Mandy is slang for MDMA - and considering how trippy this woozy horror is it couldn’t be more appropriately named. Nicolas Cage plays Red, a lumberjack who ends up on a blood-soaked quest for revenge after his wife gets mixed up with a hippy cult and a trio of demonic bikers who look like rejects from an early Slipknot video.
Cage has been in his fair share of madcap movies but he really indulges his weird side here, particularly during a bathroom-based breakdown midway through. The plot is as simple as they come but from the psychedelic visuals to the huge M-shaped scythe he forges for himself to despatch the baddies, Mandy is an unforgettable ride.
First Reformed
If Travis Bickle had decided to join the church rather than a New York cab firm he might’ve ended up like Ernst Toller in First Reformed.
Directed by Paul Schrader, the man who wrote Taxi Driver, First Reformed is centred around a small church in upstate New York, where Ethan Hawke's Reverend Toller struggles with alcoholism, grief and the dwindling fortunes of his parish. When a member of the community gives him a new perspective on the state of the environment even Toller's faith is tested – and with dramatic results.