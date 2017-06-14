The 42 best iPhone and iPad apps money can buy

In the battle for mobile supremacy, Apple’s trump card is the App Store. If you want to do anything interesting with a smartphone or tablet, iOS is where it’s at.

And here at Stuff, we’re only interested in the best. This list isn’t about amassing the biggest number of apps nor doubling down on current fads. Instead, we’ve ruthlessly refined our selection until only the finest products remain.

Whether you’re keen on photography, music, digital art, bashing out a novel, or exploring the night sky, these are the iOS apps to buy.