The 39 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

Got Sky Q but no 4K telly to plug your box into? Have you any idea how many pixels you’re missing out on?
Ultra HD comes as standard with your Sky Q subscription and while it doesn’t extend to everything available, the catalogue is steadily growing all the time. Here’s Stuff’s pick of Sky’s 4K menu...
Gomorrah
With its unpredictable plot, unfiltered violence and intoxicating setting, Sky Italia’s Gomorrah has quietly become one of the most critically acclaimed shows on TV – and this long-awaited fourth series of the brutal mafia drama shows no signs of changing that.
With Ciro out of the picture and Patrizia handed more power in Naples, Gennaro has entered something of a Stringer Bell phase – doing his best to go legit but occasionally lapsing into old habits when things don’t quite go to plan. With his extended family now on the scene, both Enzo’s young team and the Capaccios agitating for more influence, and Patri’s lack of experience often apparent, how long can the uneasy truce really last?
Chernobyl
Unless you work for The Sun, you’re probably well aware that Chernobyl is based on a true story. Unlike a lot of other major tragedies, though, the events of 26 April 1986 have largely avoided dramatisation – and with this five-part series HBO has absolutely nailed it.
Depicting a paranoid and secretive state in a crisis like nothing seen before or since, Chernobyl reconstructs the disaster with exquisite attention to detail. From the accident at the power plant itself to its devastating and far-reaching consequences, this is masterfully made TV. You’ll never look at a cement mixer in the same way again.
Mission Impossible: Fallout
On paper, Mission Impossible: Fallout is a checklist of seen-it-all-before action movie cliches: shadowy terrorist organisations, stolen plutonium, rogue agents and more guns than a surprise birthday party at Rambo’s house. On your telly, though, it’s an edge-of-your-sofa stonker.
With a film like this it’s all about the execution, and while there are plot points that are unnecessarily convoluted, the whole thing is propelled by some of the most nerve-shredding action sequences ever seen. From a skydive through a lightning storm to a helicopter chase amid the mountains of Kashmir that really gives your telly a chance to show off its 4K skills, Fallout is far better than any film starring a 56-year-old Tom Cruise has any right to be.
BlacKKKlansman
For an African-American man to go undercover in the Ku Klux Klan, he’s going to need more than just a white hood for a disguise. So when Colorado Springs’ first black cop spontaneously puts a call in to the Klan and arranges a face-to-face meeting with the local branch, he sends one of his white colleagues instead.
Set in the 1970s and based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, Spike Jonze’s heavily embellished version might sound like heavy going but the sharp script, and gradual build up of tension as the pair get more and more involved, stops the potential reality of the situation becoming too much. That’s not to say it doesn’t pack a powerful punch, though, particularly when Jonze draws unignorable parallels with modern-day America.
The Meg
When you settle in for a movie night you’re not always in the mood for a multi-layered, thought-provoking drama. Sometimes you just want to watch Jason Statham have a fight with a fish the size of an Isle of Wight ferry.
It’s a good job, then, that The Meg exists. Having disturbed a prehistoric megalodon at the bottom of the sea, a marine research team calls upon diver Jonas (Statham and his globe-trotting accent) to return to the depths that haunt him after a previous rescue mission ended badly.
Obviously it’s no Citizen Kane, and there’s a suspicion that it only exists to facilitate the pun just before the end credits roll, but who doesn’t want to watch a boat drag Jason Statham along, like a bit of big, angry, bald bait, all in 4K?
Schindler’s List
Part of a 10-film 4K Spielberg collection, which also includes four other titles already on this list, this gruelling three-hour period drama tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of over 1000 refugees by employing them in his factories during the Holocaust.
A predominantly black-and-white film might not be the obvious choice for Ultra HD but it gives Schindler’s List an even more timeless quality and arguably makes the famous girl in the red coat even more striking.
Mandy
In case you weren’t aware, Mandy is slang for MDMA - and considering how trippy this woozy horror is it couldn’t be more appropriately named. Nicolas Cage plays Red, a lumberjack who ends up on a blood-soaked quest for revenge after his wife gets mixed up with a hippy cult and a trio of demonic bikers who look like rejects from an early Slipknot video.
Cage has been in his fair share of madcap movies but he really indulges his weird side here, particularly during a bathroom-based breakdown midway through. The plot is as simple as they come but from the psychedelic visuals to the huge M-shaped scythe he forges for himself to despatch the baddies, Mandy is an unforgettable ride.
First Reformed
If Travis Bickle had decided to join the church rather than a New York cab firm he might’ve ended up like Ernst Toller in First Reformed.
Directed by Paul Schrader, the man who wrote Taxi Driver, First Reformed is centred around a small church in upstate New York, where Ethan Hawke's Reverend Toller struggles with alcoholism, grief and the dwindling fortunes of his parish. When a member of the community gives him a new perspective on the state of the environment even Toller's faith is tested – and with dramatic results.
A Quiet Place
Set in a world where humans have been replaced at the top of the food chain by blind but highly noise-sensitive monsters, the first 35 minutes of A Quiet Place pass without anyone uttering a proper word, making the film’s tale of rural survival simple but devastatingly effective.
Most modern horror movies are basically just 90 minutes of trying to guess who’s going to die next, which makes getting attached to any of the characters pretty difficult. In A Quiet Place, though, John Krasinski has made a film that’ll tug at your heartstrings as well as your nerves.
Jaws
There’s a danger when remastering classic films in 4K that all those extra pixels will make the special effects look ropey. And while the shark in Jaws certainly doesn’t look any more realistic in Ultra HD, it was hardly the most convincing man-eater in the first place.
That’s not to say the rest of the film suffers as a result. The increased resolution makes Amity Island look even more idyllic (as long as you ignore what’s in the water) and Steven Spielberg’s direction is still a masterclass in tension that’s arguably never been beaten.
Lady Bird
In the first few minutes of Lady Bird, the titular character (played expertly by Saoirse Ronan) chucks herself out of a moving car - but this isn’t a film that’ll wow you with its stunts and special effects.
Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age tale is sharply written, very funny (particularly Timothée Chalamet’s try-hard outsider), and brilliantly observed, even if you didn’t grow up in California in the early noughties.
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
The greatest action movie ever made? Possibly. One of the best sequels ever? Definitely. The last good Terminator film? Abso-bloody-lutely.
In 1995, John Connor is just a normal teenager, but in the future he’s an important figure in the fight against Skynet - the AI that’ll trigger a nuclear holocaust a few years later - so he sends a terminator back in time to protect his younger self. If that sounds complicated, it’s not. Just sit back and enjoy Arnie battling it out with a liquid metal foe for two hours.
Isle of Dogs
The closest thing you’ll get to Wes Anderson doing sci-fi, Isle of Dogs is set in near-future Japan when an outbreak of dog flu and snout fever has made man’s best friend anything but.
A who’s who of the usual suspects lend their voices to the animated canine cast, including Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Murray (obvs). And while it’s unmistakably a Wes Anderson film, it feels less formulaic than some of the director’s other recent efforts, and in Ultra HD the attention to detail that’s gone into every single frame really stands out.
The Shape of Water
Paddington’s Sally Hawkins plays a mute cleaner who befriends an amphibian ‘asset’ at the military facility that employs her, bonding over old tunes and hard-boiled eggs - a classic first-date story.
Part fairytale, part cold war thriller, The Shape of Water is a bit like ET meets Bioshock, with director Guillermo Del Toro painting everything in shades of aqua green. You get the feeling that in anybody else’s hands it would’ve been a schmaltzy disaster, but GDT is a master of combining fantasy with moments of horror. Plus the score occasionally goes a bit Last of the Summer Wine.
Jurassic Park
If you were to make a list of movie scenes worth remastering in 4K, the meme-tastic bit in Jurassic Park when Jeff Goldblum’s injured Ian Malcolm unbuttons his shirt and reclines on a table in an apparent attempt to seduce Richard Attenborough would easily make the top five.
Fortunately for everybody involved, the whole of Spielberg’s classic dino ‘em up has had its pixels buffed up, not just that one sequence, so one of the greatest blockbusters ever made is available in Ultra HD. In fact, its two immediate sequels are there too, but they’re rubbish.
Ready Player One
Based on Ernest Cline’s book about a boy who spends all his free time in a virtual reality world called OASIS, Ready Player One’s collage of popular culture references was always going to make it ripe for a movie adaptation (providing they could get them all past the lawyers).
When you’ve got Steven Spielberg on your side, though, it tends to open doors, so Blade Runner aside, it’s a real checklist of iconic films, games and gadgets. While those aren’t really adequate substitutes for proper characters, Ready Player One is still a nostalgic thrill ride that’ll remind you why you loved all those movies in the first place - and it’s all the better for being in 4K.
Bad Boys II
However you feel about a third installment of Bad Boys being made, the first one was a bonafide ‘90s classic. And while its sequel has its fair share of issues, it also has a few moments of exhilarating brilliance, not least the bit when the bad guys launch cars from the back of a transporter at Will Smith’s pursuing Ferrari.
Sure, the script is massively cliched but the chemistry between Smith and Martin Lawrence still fizzes and it arguably captures Michael Bay at his brainless peak, blowing stuff up just because he can. In a time when everyone seems obsessed with superheroes and CGI, this guilty pleasure almost feels nostalgic.