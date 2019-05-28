The 38 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

On paper, Mission Impossible: Fallout is a checklist of seen-it-all-before action movie cliches: shadowy terrorist organisations, stolen plutonium, rogue agents and more guns than a surprise birthday party at Rambo’s house. On your telly, though, it’s an edge-of-your-sofa stonker.

With a film like this it’s all about the execution, and while there are plot points that are unnecessarily convoluted, the whole thing is propelled by some of the most nerve-shredding action sequences ever seen. From a skydive through a lightning storm to a helicopter chase amid the mountains of Kashmir that really gives your telly a chance to show off its 4K skills, Fallout is far better than any film starring a 56-year-old Tom Cruise has any right to be.