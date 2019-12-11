The 36 best documentaries on Netflix

A well-made documentary film or series can be as entertaining and gripping as any piece of big budget celluloid fiction – and there’s the added bonus of it actually making you smarter to boot, filling your brain with tons of facts (some useful, some less so) with which you can regale your friends in the pub.
Netflix is absolutely stacked with documentaries, some of which are fantastic and many of which are little more than schlocky trash TV. But fear not: we’ve picked through the detritus to bring you our definitive list of the best pieces of fact-based film and TV on the streaming service.
Whether you’re interested in towering sporting achievement, tech history, true crime or culinary exploration, there’s something here for you.
Tell Me Who I Am
A gripping feature-length documentary about the nature of memory, trauma, truth and brotherhood, Tell Me Who I Am begins with a terrible motorcycle accident and ends with an uplifting catharsis – taking some truly shocking twists and turns along the way. Based entirely on interviews with a pair of identical twins, now in their 50s and one of whom lost almost his entire memory in the aforementioned crash, it’s a well-crafted look into the dark underbelly of family life. To reveal any more would be to do it an injustice.
20 Feet From Stardom
This Oscar-winning film turns the spotlight onto a key – and all too often overlooked – contributor to music: the humble backing singer. Based entirely around interviews with performers, producers and the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger and Sting, 20 Feet From Stardom is an affecting and enlightening exploration of the life of some of the most hardworking and talented professionals in the music industry – people who share a stage with global superstars night after night without a single audience member knowing their name.
The Legend of Cocaine Island
This breezily enjoyable movie recounts a real-life hunt for buried Caribbean treasure (several kilos of illegal narcotics with a street value of a few million dollars) and its consequences – a tall tale with a twist in its tail, indeed.
Retold through interviews with and reconstructions starring the various real-life players, including a very unlikely Florida drug lord, his opiate-addicted associate and the frightening street dealer they enlist in an advisory role, this film functions both as cautionary tale and call to action – because the illicit loot may well still be out there…
Street Food (S1)
A recent series from the minds behind Chef’s Table, Street Food focusses on an entirely different form of catering than fine dining. No prizes for guessing what that might be!
Each half-hour episode offers up a beautifully shot look at a different Asian city and the stalls, trucks and holes-in-the-wall responsible for the current wave of world-class street food. From Bangkok’s Michelin-starred crab omelettes to Taiwanese goat stew and Singaporean chicken rice, the simple dished portrayed are guaranteed to have your tummy rumbling by the time the credits roll.
The Chef Show (S1-2)
A cooking show span off from the Jon Favreau movie Chef, The Chef Show features Favreau whipping up dishes with a bunch of celebrity guests – so if you’d ever wanted to see Gwyneth Paltrow’s caesar salad or Seth Rogen’s ultimate hangover cure, this’ll be right up your alley.
Joking aside, it’s the near-constant presence of legendary street food pioneer Roy Choi that makes this series so enjoyable. Choi served as a consultant on the movie, so bringing him on-camera here makes a lot of sense – and seeing how he creates everything from cheese toasties to Korean tacos is a mouth-watering joy.
Our Planet
Assuming you’re not sick and tired of ogling the breathtaking beauty of the natural world by now, Netflix’s own Our Planet is here to enchant your eyeballs with more utterly amazing footage of animals, plants and biomes narrated, of course, by Sir David Attenborough.
With its forceful eco-minded approach, Our Planet’s purpose seems to be to raise awareness of the fragility of the planet’s ecosystem and the effect human activity has had and is having on it. While you could make the argument that viewers know all this already – polling evidence suggests that the vast majority of people accept that climate change is man-made, and want to arrest and reverse it – perhaps they don’t quite understand the scale of damage and the alarming rate at which it’s occurring. Watch this to see the incredible diversity and beauty that’s at stake if governments keep sitting on their hands.
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
One of America’s most prolific serial killers, Ted Bundy remains a mysterious, near-mythical figure decades after his execution in a Florida prison. This four-part series sets out to dispel some preconceptions, leaving the viewer in no doubt of Bundy’s true nature: callous, unfeeling and motivated almost solely by murderous desire.
His charm, wit, good looks and chameleon-like ability to change his personality and appearance allowed him to get away with murder for years, and even when captured and convicted he managed to convince many people – a surprising amount of them the very sort of young women he targeted – that he was not responsible for his horrific crimes.
Bundy eventually admitted to dozens of murders, albeit in an unusual way: by referring to the killer in the third person, so as not to directly implicate himself. He did this in a series of taped interviews that form the basis for this gripping series that looks at Bundy’s youth, his relationships, his crimes, his arrests, his escapes and his eventual trial, imprisonment and death. A comprehensive look at what drove a true monster.
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
A merciless post-mortem of 2017’s doomed Fyre Festival – an event that promised to fly thousands of twenty-somethings to an idyllic tropical island for a weekend of luxury and excess in the company of supermodels and hip musical acts, but turned out to be little more than an elaborate ponzi scheme – this documentary pulls no punches in its depiction of sociopathic entrepreneurs, naive rubes, dead-eyed social media influencers and, er, Ja Rule.
The catalogue of disaster inflicted on the festival’s organisers and attendees would have elicited sympathy in other circumstances, but here there’s a curious enjoyment to be had at what befalls these hubristic chancers. A thoroughly modern tale of what can unfurl when social media, celebrity and money collide.
The Innocent Man (S1)
If you’ve already binged your way to an injustice-fuelled heart attack by watching Making a Murderer and The Staircase, you may want to avoid The Innocent Man, another documentary series concerning a decidedly dodgy murder conviction in god-fearing small town America.
Inspired by executive producer John Grisham’s book of the same name (the prolific author’s only foray into non-fiction), this Oklahoma-set tale of brutal murders, tampered-with evidence, coerced confessions and law enforcement malfeasance is guaranteed to dig its hooks into anyone with more than a passing interest in true crime and the failings of the US justice system. If you’ve already had your fill of this type of series, however, you should probably look elsewhere – it doesn’t quite manage to offer up the fresh twist you might be hoping for.
Sunderland ’Til I Die (S1)
If the fly-on-the-wall documentary series seems to have fallen out of fashion of late, this all-access account of Sunderland Athletic FC’s disastrous 2017/2018 season – in which the one-time Premiership stalwart languishes perilously in the third tier of English football, its coffers dry and its star players having been replaced by willing (and some not-so-willing) kids and past-their-prime journeymen – should do wonders to revive the format.
While Amazon’s filmmakers may have had access to Manchester City during the club’s record-breaking Premiership-winning season for the glossy All or Nothing series, Netflix’s warts-and-all look at a struggling club in a deprived town, its fanatical supporters and the co-dependant relationship enjoyed (or should that be endured?) by the two parties makes for far more interesting TV. Rumour has it the cameras are currently rolling for a second season – and we hope they’re true.
The Vietnam War
When it comes to American documentary makers – and documentary makers concerned specifically with America – Ken Burns stands apart. In the past he’s taken on such weighty US-centric subjects as World War II, the Civil War, prohibition, jazz, race and baseball – and this, his latest project, tackles a subject of similar weight, in the Vietnam War.
Made with frequent collaborator Lynn Novick for broadcaster PBS, this is highly detailed overview of the 20-year conflict (and its origins) spread over 10 feature-length episodes (yes, it’s really, really long). Each is packed with talking head interviews and archival footage, and soundtracked both with contemporary music and a brand new score by Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor.
The undertaking took Burns and Novick a decade to complete; the result is an authoritative, nuanced and utterly compelling portrait of a war that dominated American political and social discourse for a generation, but remains poorly understood and difficult to discuss even today.
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff?
On the night of 3rd December 1976, a group of gunmen entered Bob Marley’s home in Kingston, Jamaica and wounded the reggae star, his wife Rita and his manager Don Taylor. Marley quickly recovered – in fact, he headlined a huge concert a couple of days later – but the identity and motives of the would-be assassins has never been revealed.
There are many theories, some of which are explored in this excellent hour-long Netflix Original documentary, which brings together many of Marley’s friends and associates to talk about the attack and the political climate in Jamaica that seems to be the root cause of it. The Cold War, the CIA, Cuba, gang violence, drug traffickers, even horse-racing – all of it weaves together into a fascinating portrait of a fraught time in the island’s history.
The Staircase (S1)
Already blazed through Making A Murderer? Binged on Evil Genius? Consumed The Keepers? Then allow us to direct you to The Staircase, another Netflix true crime documentary series that’ll get its hooks in you by showing the inner workings of a US murder case.
An exploration of the American legal process, a portrait of an unconventional family and a mystery story rolled into 14 episodes filmed over more than a decade, this series is based around the strange case of Kathleen Peterson, discovered in a pool of blood at the bottom of her North Carolina mansion’s staircase. The filmmakers follow the progress of the ensuing trial, in which Kathleen’s novelist husband Michael is the accused. Full of shocks and surprises and likely to leave you with plenty of questions to ponder come its end, The Staircase is a must-see for any documentary fan.
Oklahoma City
Outraged by the federal government’s actions at the Ruby Ridge and Waco sieges, an intelligent, thoughtful Gulf War veteran felt driven to action, resulting in his building a truck bomb and driving it up to the doors of the Alfred P Murrah building in downtown Oklahoma City.
The deadliest act of domestic terrorism ever committed in the United States, the bombing killed 168 people – and was perpetrated by anti-government radical Timothy McVeigh, whose motives and methods are explored by this compelling feature-length documentary. For anyone fascinated by the rise of the radical anti-establishment right in America, Oklahoma City represents an intriguing overview of its early emergence.
Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck
This officially-sanctioned documentary on the life of Nirvana's enigmatic frontman is a must for fans of the band and the uninitiated alike.
The cooperation of Kurt's family (the documentary was apparently instigated by his widow, Courtney Love) is the usual mixed blessing. On the one hand, access to never-before-seen material sheds new light on the extent of Cobain's genius; on the other, it's hard to believe that this retelling isn't skewed at least a little by the agendas of Kurt's parents and Love herself. The fact that Dave Grohl was interviewed but not included is also a big disappointment.
But if you're prepared to accept that every documentary has some kind of agenda, angle or compromise, Montage of Heck is superb. Even the most dedicated Nirvana fan will be blown away by Kurt's endless lyrical and artistic scribbles, and the animation of these makes for a clever storytelling tool. This almost certainly isn't the whole story of Kurt Cobain, but it's a brilliant film in its own right.