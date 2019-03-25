The 34 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

In case you weren’t aware, Mandy is slang for MDMA - and considering how trippy this woozy horror is it couldn’t be more appropriately named. Nicolas Cage plays Red, a lumberjack who ends up on a blood-soaked quest for revenge after his wife gets mixed up with a hippy cult and a trio of demonic bikers who look like rejects from an early Slipknot video.

Cage has been in his fair share of madcap movies but he really indulges his weird side here, particularly during a bathroom-based breakdown midway through. The plot is as simple as they come but from the psychedelic visuals to the huge M-shaped scythe he forges for himself to despatch the baddies, Mandy is an unforgettable ride.