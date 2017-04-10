The 34 best games for the new Apple TV

Games! That was what got us excited when we heard the new Apple TV would have third-party apps. It’d be like a console, only tiny, and with an Apple logo stamped on top. Hurrah!
Only when we reviewed the thing, we discovered the Siri Remote was sub-optimal for such activities. Fortunately, the best devs wrestled it into submission, resulting in a selection of superb games.
Our list combines titles designed for immediacy and fun with those offering a bit more depth. And, by the way, we’ve actually sat and tested all of these (and a whole bunch of others that didn’t make the grade), so you can be confident each one you buy will be money well spent.
Note: Universal titles can be bought on another device or in iTunes, and they’ll end up in your Purchased tab in the Apple TV App Store app. But ‘Apple TV only’ games must be purchased in said app. If you don’t see one we've listed right away, use the search.
The best shooting game for Apple TV: Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved (£7.99, universal)
With the Siri Remote only having one directional controller, Geometry Wars transforms from twin-stick shooter to avoid ’em up, with the game handling targeting and shooting. We thought it would be rubbish, but it isn’t — it’s just different, requiring new tactics in order to blast your way through hordes of neon foes.
Galaxy on Fire — Manticore Rising (£4.49, Apple TV only)
You’re in at the deep end in Manticore Rising, which initially finds you floating through the debris of an obliterated space fleet. Aliens are inbound and your side’s accountants have written you off as a lost cause. So you must dogfight for your life across gorgeously rendered stages.
This is also a game where piloting your ship using the Siri Remote feels more natural and fluid than using a gamepad. Yeah, we’re as surprised as you are.
Phoenix HD (£free, universal)
There’s something oddly meditative as you glide about the screen in this shiny, projectile-laden bullet-hell shooter. As you might expect, Phoenix HD is about SHOOTING ALL THE THINGS, and trying very hard not to get shot yourself, mostly by weaving deftly between patterns of bullets hurled your way. But Phoenix HD’s procedural generation makes every game different, and there are some great touches, such as colour fading from the screen when you’re about to die and could do with scooping up some ship-repairing space dust.
Chillaxian (£1.49, universal)
There are loads of classic arcade knock-offs on Apple TV, so ignore them and instead grab this loving tribute. As its name suggests, it’s a slow burner — more hypnotic than frenetic at first, as you swipe left and right to blast away waves of dive-bombing aliens. But survive enough waves, and those aliens start learning new tricks, punishing any complacency.
Sky Force Anniversary (£3,99, Apple TV only)
Ten years after Sky Force first flew, it’s soared on to Apple TV. Like on mobile, it’s a visually stunning overhead shooter, marrying old-school sensibilities, a smidgeon of bullet-hell, and an upgrade and achievements system that rewards repeat play. Unlike on mobile, all the freemium silliness is gone (replaced by a single payment), and you get two-player co-op to make use of your widescreen display.
Racing games
The best racing game for Apple TV: Impulse GP (£free, universal)
Vrrrrrm! We played a bunch of more traditional racers on Apple TV, and they were mostly rubbish. But Impulse GP propels you to the future, in a manner not entirely dissimilar to F-Zero. You burn along space-age tracks, lapping up boost and trying not to smack into a wall. It’s tough, too, or perhaps we got seasick from all the dizzying loops and that’s why we just finished last.
AG Drive (£2.99, universal)
There’s a whiff of F-Zero about this screamingly fast and brilliant racer. Tracks comprise ribbons of steel looping their way through gleaming futuristic cities, your craft lurching about the place as its pilot tries very hard to keep their lunch down.
A range of events enables you to hurl yourself into the action but also benefit from repeat play as you gradually soup up your craft. And like Nintendo’s title, this premium game’s all about skill – there’s no skipping ahead using IAP. Do be mindful of a dose of thumb cramp, though, when using the Siri Remote for longish sessions, since the developers apparently hate you and omitted an auto-accelerate option, instead forcing you to hold Play/Pause to zoom along.
Asphalt 8: Airborne
Rather than keeping tyres firmly on the tarmac, Asphalt 8 is equally happy flinging cars into the air whenever possible. And when cars spend any time on the ground, they’re mostly drifting absurd distances and blasting through hyper-real locations with the aid of ludicrous lashings of nitro.
This is fast, jovial, breezy racing, albeit with a side order of grinding due to the freemium model. Still, belting through an Icelandic volcano or skidding about quaint European cities is loads of fun whether it’s your first or tenth outing on any particular track.
Pico Rally (£free, universal)
If you can’t get to grips with proper racing games when using Siri Remote, Pico Rally’s your best bet. It refines the entire racing experience to a single button, pressed to step on the gas.
The experience ends up akin to slot-racing, carefully timing when to accelerate and brake so to most efficiently utilise turns and improve lap times. But since cars have the freedom of the entire track here, races are more frenetic than any Scalextric set, and before long you’re also battling skiddy surfaces as much as opponents (who are often rather unsportingly given a sizeable head-start).