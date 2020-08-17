The 30 best TV shows to watch on Now TV and Sky

It might lack the overall cachet of Netflix and Amazon Prime, but Now TV is a streaming service worth shouting about.
Not only does Now TV feature a best-in-class Movies package (see our recommendations from that line-up here), it also offers a separate, nicely affordable "Entertainment Pass" that grants you access to hundreds of TV shows and documentaries, both in BBC iPlayer-style catch-up form (based on Sky's broadcast channels) and box-sets featuring individual seasons or entire runs of a single show.
There's a lot of stuff to sift through on Now TV Entertainment but as always, we're here to help. How? By picking out the series and shows we think you should watch, that's how.
Lovecraft Country (S1)
Produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams and based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country feels like a particularly apt horror series for the present moment.
Set in the segregated USA of the 1950s, it stars Jonathan Majors as a young black man in search of his secretive father, who has disappeared in mysterious circumstances. Setting out on the road with his uncle and a childhood friend, he must face not only with the all too recognisable horrors of racist white America but also dangers much less familiar.
Little Birds (S1)
Juno Temple (who oddly enough previously starred in a 2012 movie also called Little Birds) plays an unworldly young American transplanted to 1950s Tangiers. It’s a city in the midst of political and social turmoil as it wriggles free of European colonialism’s grip: peril and temptation lies around every corner, and our heroine swiftly succumbs to its spell.
Based on Anais Nin’s famously erotic short stories, Little Birds is a lavish look at a decadent and dangerous time. It’s far from outrageous by today’s standards, but if you want something a bit spicier than comedy, thrillers and action, it might just float your boat.
Silicon Valley (S1-6)
You’re reading Stuff, so we know you’re a tech fan. Which means you’re the target market for this satirical sitcom from Beavis & Butthead and King of the Hill creator Mike Judge. It skewers California start-up culture as it follows the peaks and troughs of revolutionary file compression service Pied Piper and its crew of socially dysfunctional creators.
As crude and raucous as it is insightful about the nature of the tech biz, Silicon Valley is one of the few sitcoms that doesn’t make you feel stupider the more you watch. Every episode of its six-season run is available on Now TV.
Eastbound & Down (S1-4)
Danny McBride peddles a great line in loveable offensiveness. It’s never more evident than in this superb sitcom, in which he plays washed-up baseball star Kenny Powers, forced to slum it as a substitute teacher when his pitching arm loses its… er, power.
For all his bluster and bravado, Powers cuts a tragic and even sympathetic figure – and it's testament to McBride’s skill as a writer and actor that he can wring the pathos out of such an arrogant and selfish character. Oh, and in case you’re wondering: it’s really, really funny too.
The Night Of (S1)
Riz Ahmed excels in this role as a shy and sheltered New York lad - a second-generation immigrant to America who just wants to do his parents proud, succeed at his studies and make something of his life. That life is snatched away when a horrific crime is committed – and all fingers point to him.
Off to brutal Riker’s Island prison he goes, with his future looking as bleak as bleak can be. John Turturro provides excellent support at the eccentric lawyer who takes up Ahmed’s case, but it’s the burning sense of injustice – and the desire to find out what really happened that fateful evening – that’ll keep you coming back episode after episode.
Perry Mason (S1)
The world’s best-known fictional defence lawyer has been on the film and TV screen since the 1930s, but gets his first outing in decades in this gritty HBO-produced show about his pre-law days. Starring Matthew Rhys, the series is set in Great Depression-era Los Angeles, with Mason a dishevelled, impoverished private detective separated from his wife and young son and grappling with traumatic memories of the First World War.
When a tragic kidnapping case grips the city, Mason finds himself pulled into a twisting plot that sets his life on a new course.
Succession (S1-2)
Written by Peep Show co-creator Jesse Armstrong and executive produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, Succession is a blackly comic drama series about a vast multinational media company run by the demonic mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his brood of dysfunctional children (sound like anyone we know?).
When it becomes clear that Roy will soon step down as the company’s head, various members of his family begin to vie for the company’s levers of power – and it’s in this struggle that the satire begins to bite. More of a drama than Armstrong’s usual fare (and certainly not as knockabout as the likes of Veep), Succession has scooped armfuls of awards and looks set for a triumphant (and riveting) third season. Time to get on board, we reckon.
Penny Dreadful (S1-3)
A horror series set in Victorian London and bringing together many of the famous monsters and villains of literature and popular culture, Penny Dreadful is three seasons of grim, gothic delights – plus there’s an entirely separate but thematically similar spin-off in the shape of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, set in 1940s Los Angeles to sink your fangs into once you’ve polished off the original.
Josh Hartnett, Timothy Dalton, Rory Kinnear and the incomparable Eva Green (made for this kind of show) star in an involving, atmospheric series that was offed before its time. Rest in peace.
Game of Thrones (S1-8)
The final stretch of HBO’s decade-long fantasy series may have left a sour taste in many viewers’ mouths but regardless of its divisive ending (which, to be clear, this particular writer thinks is very bad), Game of Thrones remains one of the most thrilling, surprising, involving and just plain old riveting TV shows of all time. It’s packed with so many well-drawn characters, memorable moments and assured world-building that you can’t write it off simply because the showrunners failed to stick the landing.
No other sword and sorcery series has enjoyed the production values lavished upon this adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s novels. It boasts a sprawling cast of faces both familiar and fresh, Hollywood-level visual effects and, particularly in the earlier seasons, some of the best writing and plotting on television full-stop. So take a trip to Westeros if you’ve never been – it’s bloody marvellous (emphasis on the bloody).
Band of Brothers (S1)
There’s a strong argument to be made that the “Golden Age of Television” in which we now apparently live started here, with this glorious 2001 World War II miniseries made by HBO (not to mention the BBC, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks).
Boasting mammoth production values (at the time of its making, it was the most expensive TV show ever), a cast of dozens and an impeccable script, Band of Brothers tells the story of the war from the perspective of Easy Company, a US Army parachute company. Stretching from Easy’s jump training through their deployment on D-Day to the very end of the war in Europe, with each of its 10 episodes bookended by interviews from the real-life veterans on which the story is based, it’s compelling from start to finish, and will likely leave you in floods of tears by the end.