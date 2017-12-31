The 25 best Mac games you can get right now

Macs have never had the best reputation for gaming.

Whether because Apple preferred to market them as creative computing powerhouses or because their alumnium shells could cook eggs after a heavy graphics session, the lowly Mac spent much of its youth in the gaming outhouse, suffering with years-behind releases and sub-par ports.

Mercifully for Mac owners, things have changed.

Sure, the mega-releases still hit mainstream platforms some way before Apple's (if ever), but there is a growing and substantial crop of computing capers that you can beam to your Mac through the App Store and Steam - which can more than hold a candle to PC alternatives.

Few are unique to Mac, but a number are redesigned, remastered and retuned for the MacOS interface, with slicker moves and better integration - so there's absolutely no excuse not to spend your weekend putting all of our recommendations to the test.

Here are 25 of the best games you can grab right now for your Mac.

Additional words by Chris Rowlands