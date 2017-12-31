The 25 best Mac games you can get right now

Macs have never had the best reputation for gaming.
Whether because Apple preferred to market them as creative computing powerhouses or because their alumnium shells could cook eggs after a heavy graphics session, the lowly Mac spent much of its youth in the gaming outhouse, suffering with years-behind releases and sub-par ports.
Mercifully for Mac owners, things have changed.
Sure, the mega-releases still hit mainstream platforms some way before Apple's (if ever), but there is a growing and substantial crop of computing capers that you can beam to your Mac through the App Store and Steam - which can more than hold a candle to PC alternatives.
Few are unique to Mac, but a number are redesigned, remastered and retuned for the MacOS interface, with slicker moves and better integration - so there's absolutely no excuse not to spend your weekend putting all of our recommendations to the test.
Here are 25 of the best games you can grab right now for your Mac.
Additional words by Chris Rowlands
Portal 2 (£14.99)
Yes, the original Portal is the one that everybody raves about, and even a decade after release, it's still absolutely brilliant and well worth circling back on. But the sequel is even larger, even nuttier, and arguably just as compelling of an experience even if it wasn't quite as impactful overall.
Portal 2 keeps the first-person puzzle-solving approach of Valve's iconic original, but there's more than just teleportation at play here: you'll also fuss with lasers, light bridges, and slippery goo to make your way through these challenging lab stages. And in addition to the hilarious solo campaign, there's also a separate co-op campaign that demands a buddy. Find one for it.
Homeworld Remastered Collection (£26.99)
Homeworld in many ways defined the real-time strategy genre when it was released in 1998.
Seeing players focus on space campaign missions through which all surviving ships and resources progress to future challenges, gameplay is both expansive and thoroughly engaging, with developing objectives, immersive cut-scenes and numerous unlockables.
What's so special about the Remastered Collection? Well, it gives you both the original Homeworld and Homeworld 2, as well as Homeworld Classic and its successor, alongside a Steam Multiplayer mode - that's a lot of Homeworlds.
What's more, all the titles have been fully remastered by members of the original development team to work fluidly on modern platforms. That means choosing fleets, deciding tactics and strategising situations, in real time, on your Mac. Glorious.
Heroes of the Storm (£free)
League of Legends is the world's most popular MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game, while Valve's Dota 2 is the most hardcore of the bunch – but Blizzard's Heroes of the Storm is the friendliest of that top trio, plus it stars loads of familiar characters from classic game.
Like those other MOBAs, Heroes of the Storm is a five-on-five battle for map domination, as you team up to bash down the enemy's turrets before taking down their base... unless they do it to you first. It's loaded with StarCraft, Diablo, Warcraft, and Overwatch characters and is a lot more streamlined than the others, making it the perfect first genre entry. And besides, all these MOBAs are free-to-play, so there's no harm in giving them all a shot.
Tomb Raider (£14.99)
You probably know the original Lara Croft from the earliest Tomb Raider games, which were strong and influential before becoming tired and stale. But do you know the new Tomb Raider, which cribs some fundamentals from Sony's Uncharted and reintroduces the iconic heroine?
It's pretty fantastic, as Tomb Raider delivers an epic, cinematic adventure through unforgiving wilds, pairing melee action with gunplay, stealth attacks, exploration, and a bit of puzzle-solving. It's one of the absolute best action experiences you'll find on Mac today, and now that it's been out for a couple of years, it's available pretty cheaply as well.
Download Tomb Raider from Steam
Rocket League (£14.99)
If you've never played Rocket League, it's basically futuristic, gravity-defying football - played in cars. Souped-up, shiny cars roaring around neon-lit arenas. It's bright, brash and thoroughly playable.
Expect multiplayer mayhem, richly rendered cartoon graphics and instantly addictive gameplay. There's a full single-player mode, but it's in the online 8-player games where Rocket League comes into its own.
With a host of items and vehicles to unlock, getting the giant, glowing ball into the giant, glowing goal is never as easy as it seems, with power-ups and physics both working against you and your team.
What's more, with near-infinite car customisations to try, Rocket League's unlikely to leave you bored.
Dirt Rally (£39.99)
Your Mac might be a pristine, refined beauty of a computer, but it can be used to make a big ol' digital mess in the great Dirt Rally. Codemasters' series has typically delivered its rally racing with an arcade edge in recent years, but Dirt Rally skids back into serious simulation territory.
It's still a total gem though, as it delivers intense, authentic racing action across six huge rallies with 70+ stages, letting you command more than 40 realistic rally cars from across the years. Rally is a bit trickier than the other Dirt games and requires more attention to detail, but there's a lot more reward in pulling off an epic run here.
Grim Fandango Remastered (£10.99)
Another masterful reworking of a 90s classic, Grim Fandango hits MacOS with new, hi-res textures, dynamic lighting and a live orchestral score, bringing Tim Schafer's sensational styling into the next-gen era.
Following the story of Manny Calavera, employee of the Department of Death and travel agent to the dead, Fandango's macabre, film noir-feel made it an instant classic, which translates magically to Mac.
Despite being a commercial failure, Grim Fandango's deep storylines, humour, character interactions and cultural references made it a hit with players and critics alike; now given a suitable remastering for the 21st Century, you'd be remiss to miss some afterlife action.
Hitman (first episode free + IAP)
IO Interactive's stealth assassin series lost a bit of steam over time, but with a new episodic format, the revived Hitman feels totally fresh and is an essential play for action fans.
This is no run-and-gun game, however: Hitman is all about the slow, nuanced process of setting up for and then executing a perfect, calculated, unseen kill. Each episode of the now-complete first season offers up an entirely new sandbox environment full of missions, bonus objectives, and unique opportunities to plot your attack, and the entire package is a devious delight.