The 25 best comedy TV shows on Netflix

We’ve all been there. You’re at home, you want to watch something funny on Netflix – but you don’t know where to start. There’s just so much available that you end up watching old episodes of Gossip Girl instead.

OK, so maybe the Gossip Girl thing is just us. But you get the picture.

That’s why the Stuff team has worked tirelessly to find the best comedy TV shows available on Netflix UK. Take a look and we’re sure you’ll find something to tickle your funny bone.