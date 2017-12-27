The 24 best Mac App Store apps for your new MacBook or iMac

Your brand new Mac has booted up and is sitting there, expecting something to happen. What next?

You could do something boring, like setting up email (yawn) or typing a letter (bleh). Instead, have some fun, with Stuff’s pick of the Mac App Store’s finest creative apps for photos, videos, music and writing.

And then set up your email and such anyway, because that’s quite important. But you need the right apps for those things, too.