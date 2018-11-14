The 23 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

Featuring the most eye-catching cinematic signage since Bruce Willis’s sandwich board in Die Hard With A Vengeance, Three Billboards is a Coen-esque tale of a grieving mother (the ever-compelling Frances McDormand) who takes matters into her own hands when she feels let down by local law enforcement.

Calling it a comedy is probably a stretch but there are laughs amid the tragedy and pain, with its characters painted in real shades of grey rather than the more one-dimensional heroes and villains you might expect to find as the shocking events unfold. There are bigger tests for your 4K TV out there, but few of them are as compelling as this.