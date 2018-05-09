Features

The 23 best Nintendo Switch games

Our pick of the best games out there for the Nintendo Switch - now updated with Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
by 
Before the Nintendo Switch came out, we all wondered whether there would be enough to play on it in the early months. Then we played Zelda and stopped caring what else was coming.

But there's more than just the astonishing Breath of the Wild to enjoy on Nintendo's home-or-handheld device, and thanks to a mix of ports and sterling new games, the Switch has a rather fantastic lineup less than a year after its release.

So whether you've just grabbed the Switch and need a few pointers, or are you just looking for something new to play after conquering Zelda, you'll find plenty of inspiration in our list of the 20 best games the Switch has to offer.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Donkey Kong is a legend in the same way that most people regard Stan Lee and Paul McCartney. There’s no doubting he changed popular culture in a massive way, but that doesn’t mean you’re all that bothered about his new stuff. With the arrival of Tropical Freeze on Switch from its original home of the ill-fated Wii U, you should make an exception.

Rather than reinvent the platforming formula a la Super Mario Odyssey, this outing from Nintendo’s most famous simian polishes its frenetic 2D combination of jumping and climbing to a dazzling sheen.

What it lacks in originality is made up for in variety and charm, so that each of this game’s 60-odd levels bristle with an irresistible joi de vivre. So long as you’re OK with falling down potholes, being crushed by giant boulders and generally dying a whole lot. Tropical Freeze is not a game that you could describe as ‘easy’.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

What, the three mentions in the intro weren't enough of a giveaway? It's true: not only is Breath of the Wild our current pick for the best game in the world right now, but it's also the most essential game on the Switch – one that's singlehandedly worth buying a console for.

The latest and perhaps greatest-ever Zelda is a sprawling affair set in an open Hyrule not bound by the familiar progression structure of past games: you can freely explore the land, take on challenges in any order you choose, and craft, survive, and experiment in the wilds. Kicking the tried-and-true format to the curb has revitalised the franchise, and the result is absolutely brilliant.

Super Mario Odyssey

Got a Switch? If so, you'll need Super Mario Odyssey stat. Alongside Zelda, it's one of the absolute best reasons to have the handheld. In fact, if you don't have the Switch, we advise running out and buying one with both of those games right now. Go on, we'll wait.

Odyssey is a phenomenal new 3D entry that builds upon the likes of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Galaxy with huge, open environments and loads upon loads of collectible moons to uncover by completing challenges and exploring. And this time around, Mario isn't alone: his hat is actually an odd creature that can inhabit other living things, letting Mario control and use the myriad abilities of his many iconic enemies. Strange, right? Yes, but it's a total delight.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

From the best Zelda ever to the best Mario Kart ever? Believe it! While it might just seem like a mere port on the surface, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes the excellent Wii U edition and patches its one big deficiency, all while adding the excellent DLC as standard – and then does more.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe packs in a staggering 48 courses and 42 playable drivers, along with an array of vehicles and equipment, and the gravity-defying tracks are some of the series' most dazzling creations to date. Better yet, it now has a proper Battle mode like the games of old, and the entire experience is playable anywhere. It's tremendously fun.

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

Look, Minecraft is Minecraft – and if you've already played Minecraft elsewhere, then you're not going to find anything tremendously new here. But here's the thing about Minecraft: it's endlessly replayable and so packed with delight that it's hard to resist the urge to have it at your fingertips at all times.

And this is easily the best portable edition to date, not only packing in huge worlds on the Switch's capable screen, but also giving you the full range of controls, featuring eight-player online antics, and bundling in a superb set of Super Mario-themed blocks and skins.

Pokkén Tournament DX

As a port of a Wii U port of a Japanese arcade game it’s no wonder Pokkén Tournament’s release on Switch has slipped under the radar. Make no mistake, this is one of the console’s finest fighting games to date. A more traditional alternative to the motion-controlled Arms, it sees you squaring off against other Pokémon in button-mashing fashion.

While the Switch port of Pokkén Tournament DX adds a few new elements into the mix, such as a daily challenge, wireless multiplayer and a handful of extra characters, it is very much the same game as ever. So that’s a surprisingly nuanced brawler that’s as much for genre veterans as it is for anyone who fancies pummeling Pikachu’s face into an adorable mush. With a proper mainline Pokémon confirmed for Switch sometime in the not too distant future, consider Pokkén Tournament DX as a fun taster of greater things to come.

Celeste

A tough as nails 2D platformer about living with anxiety, Celeste might not scream 'fun' in the same way Super Mario Odyssey does but this charming tale about climbing a mountain aboslutely ranks as a Nintendo Switch essential. The key is in its simplicity with each level being divided into bite-sized chunks that you'll fail at over and over until finding your way across a seemingly insurmountable crevasse. The further towards the summit, the more challenging things get and the more powers you'll amass to help you acheive the seemingly impossible.

Combined with a charming 16-bit art style and some exhilirating level design, Celeste adds up to an absolute gem of a game. And if things get too tough? There are some genius features you can turn on to make your journey easier.

