The 23 best Amazon Original TV series and films

Amazon isn’t about to let Netflix have all the fun (and funds) when it comes to making superb original television series and films – and it’s already given its Prime subscribers some award-winning stuff to stream.

While Amazon’s in-house production library isn’t as extensive as Netflix’s, there’s still piles of great material to get your teeth into, from glossy crime shows to affecting dramas to sweeping period epics.

And what’s more, a fair bit of it is available in Ultra HD and/or HDR at no extra cost – perfect if you want to see what your flash new 4K telly can do.

