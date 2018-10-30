The 22 best things to watch in 4K on Sky Q

Come to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread expecting the slow-burning intensity of There Will Be Blood or The Master and its captivating tale of an obsessive dressmaker in ‘50s London will be a let down, although you do get the feeling that Daniel Day-Lewis’s charming but highly strung Reynolds Woodcock could turn at the slightest provocation.

His relationship with latest muse Alma is at the centre of the film, but there’s much more to Phantom Thread than just this unconventional romance. Stitching it all together is Jonny Greenwood’s brilliant score, while the costume and set design play a huge part in creating a rich and believable world for events to unfold in. Not a bad way for Daniel Day Lewis to bow out.