The 21 best sci-fi movies and TV shows on Netflix

Look at the sci-fi of years gone by, and among all the shiny rocketships and teleporters, there's one thing that they didn't predict: streaming video at the touch of a button.

Fortunately, we live in Space Year 2018, where we have such things as Netflix; no longer are we bound by the tyranny of the DVD shelf. But with so many films and TV shows available on the service, how do you whittle it all down?

With our help, of course: we've picked out the best sci-fi on Netflix, from mind-bending time travel flicks to big-budget action.