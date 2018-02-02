The 22 best Nintendo Switch games

Before the Nintendo Switch came out, we all wondered whether there would be enough to play on it in the early months. Then we played Zelda and stopped caring what else was coming.
But there's more than just the astonishing Breath of the Wild to enjoy on Nintendo's home-or-handheld device, and thanks to a mix of ports and sterling new games, the Switch has a rather fantastic lineup less than a year after its release.
So whether you've just grabbed the Switch and need a few pointers, or are you just looking for something new to play after conquering Zelda, you'll find plenty of inspiration in our list of the 20 best games the Switch has to offer.
Celeste
A tough as nails 2D platformer about living with anxiety, Celeste might not scream 'fun' in the same way Super Mario Odyssey does but this charming tale about climbing a mountain aboslutely ranks as a Nintendo Switch essential. The key is in its simplicity with each level being divided into bite-sized chunks that you'll fail at over and over until finding your way across a seemingly insurmountable crevasse. The further towards the summit, the more challenging things get and the more powers you'll amass to help you acheive the seemingly impossible.
Combined with a charming 16-bit art style and some exhilirating level design, Celeste adds up to an absolute gem of a game. And if things get too tough? There are some genius features you can turn on to make your journey easier.