The 18 best TV shows to stream on Now TV

It might lack the overall cachet of Netflix and Amazon Prime, but Now TV is a streaming service worth shouting about.
Not only does Now TV feature a best-in-class Movies package (see our recommendations from that line-up here), it also offers a separate, nicely affordable "Entertainment Pass", affording you access to hundreds of TV shows and documentaries, both in BBC iPlayer-style catch-up form (based on Sky's broadcast channels) and box-sets featuring individual seasons or entire runs of a single show.
There's a lot of stuff to sift through on Now TV Entertainment but as always, we're here to help. How? By picking out 18 shows we think you should watch, that's how.
Silicon Valley
You’re reading Stuff, so you’re a tech fan. Which means you’re the target market for this satirical sitcom from Mike “Beavis and Butthead” Judge, which skewers California start-up culture as it follows the peaks and troughs of compression service Pied Piper and its crew of socially dysfunctional creators.
As crude and raucous as it is insightful about the nature of the tech biz, Silicon Valley is one of the few sitcoms that doesn’t make you feel stupider the more you watch.
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones doesn’t need much of an introduction from us – it’s probably the biggest TV show of the past five years, and certainly the biggest in terms of production values. But we'll give it an intro anyway: Thones is a fantasy epic with a cast of hundreds (including a good handful of non-humans) and an utterly gripping, twist-riddled plot spanning several continents, many years and seemingly dozens of wars along the way.
With the seventh season due to air in July (it will be appearing on Now TV just after being broadcast on Sky Atlantic), Now TV has brought back the box sets of the previous six. If you’re up for a blood-soaked binge session, now’s the perfect time.
The Sopranos
Nowadays we take intelligently written, beautifully shot big budget television series for granted – but a couple of decades ago such programmes (bar the odd miniseries) were a rarity.
Then along came HBO and David Chase’s The Sopranos, a long-running drama about the New Jersey mob, family and millennial America. Gripping, funny, moving and often hard to watch, this show made a bone-fide star of the late James Gandolfini, who excels, attracts and repels in equal measure as mafia boss Tony Soprano.
Every single episode of what might be the greatest TV show ever is currently available on Now TV, so if you haven’t watched it already – or it’s been a few years and you’re missing Paulie Walnuts, Silvio, Big Pussy and Christopher – grab yourself a bin bag full of snacks, several gallons of your preferred bevvie and get settled in for a mobster marathon.
The Trip to Spain
When it was announced that Sky, rather than the BBC, would be showing the third series of the loose comedy drama – which teams up director Michael Winterbottom with comic actors Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan playing exaggerated versions of themselves – some feared that the magic would be lost. That’s far from the case; anybody who found themselves enrapt by the first two series will find this one nigh-on indistinguishable in terms of writing, production value, tone or format.
This time the duo’s culinary tour takes them to Spain (yeah, we know, there’s a clue in the title…) where their insecurities, their (not always) friendly professional rivalry and their celebrity impressions once again strike the right tragicomic chords.
Deadwood
Whenever we talk about the greatest TV shows to suffer an untimely cancellation, Deadwood is the name that comes first to most people’s lips – and the ones that don’t say it probably just haven’t seen it yet.
David Milch’s Old West drama, set in the eponymous frontier town, is so much more than a simple tale of grizzled gamblers and driven lawmen. It’s more like a rich, ugly, booze- and tobacco-stained tapestry, encompassing so many threads of early American life that it’s almost novelistic in its scope and detail.
That detail came at a huge budgetary cost, which is why HBO decided to cancel it after three seasons, despite several storylines being very much unresolved. Keep that in mind while watching, but also retain a little bit of hope in your heart, because rumour has it a feature-length final instalment is coming to tie up all those loose ends and give Deadwood the send-off it so richly deserves.
True Detective
It’s testament to the growing standing of modern television that it can attract movie stars such as Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who light up the small screen here as a mismatched pair of Louisiana cops charged with solving a ritualistic murder.
While the plot is undeniably gripping, the cinematography masterful and the Southern Gothic atmosphere creepily evocative, it’s the characters – McConaughey’s nihilistic philosophiser and Harrelson’s booze-addled womaniser – and their fraught relationship that provide True Detective’s primary pull. Don’t be surprised if that’s what drives you to devour its eight episodes in short order.
You’ll notice we haven’t mentioned the second season of True Detective yet, and that’s because it’s basically bobbins. Despite a similarly stellar cast, its plotting feels muddled and unfocused, its characters derivative rather than deep. It’s not the worst show in the world, but we’d suggest you stick to the first season, which is a fully self-contained story.