17 tips and tricks to master Apple Watch and watchOS 3

So you’ve bought yourself a shiny new Apple Watch Series 2 or upgraded your slightly less shiny and new Apple Watch Series 1 to watchOS 3. You might even have some lovely apps installed. Now what?

Simple: now you read our tips about how to get the most from your wrist-based pride and joy, by way of cunning watchOS 3.2 settings, handy new gestures, and partying like it’s Newton o’ clock.