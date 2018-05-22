17 of the best comedy shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video

It’s easy to get Netflix tunnel vision when embarking on an epic telly session, but you’d be a fool of Kraken-­sized proportions to discount Amazon Prime Video’s growing library of gems.

As this collection of Stuff favourites shows, Amazon’s streaming service has become particularly adept at laughter generation. And remember; all of these movies and TV shows are already included in your Prime subscription, so sit back and prepare to engage your face’s smile apparatus with these comedy masterpieces...

Feel free to sign up here for a gratis month trial of Amazon Prime video.