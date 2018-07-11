15 of the best cheap Nintendo Switch games

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you really owe it to yourself to buy heavy-hitters like Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild – but beyond those games, you don't have to break the bank to keep up a steady stream of gaming on the go.

The Switch's digital eShop is pretty packed with great games now, and many of them can be had for very little cash at all. In fact, we've picked 10 games that we love that all sell for £17/US$20 or less apiece, including indie favourites and multi-million-selling smashes alike.

You can't go wrong with any of these, so if you're seeking something fun and affordable that you can download right now, then give these a whirl. And if you're looking for the most amazing Switch games regardless of asking price, click here for our must-play picks.