15 of the best cheap Nintendo Switch games

UPDATED: All the latest and greatest play-anywhere games for £17 or less
by 

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you really owe it to yourself to buy heavy-hitters like Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild – but beyond those games, you don't have to break the bank to keep up a steady stream of gaming on the go.

The Switch's digital eShop is pretty packed with great games now, and many of them can be had for very little cash at all. In fact, we've picked 10 games that we love that all sell for £17/US$20 or less apiece, including indie favourites and multi-million-selling smashes alike.

You can't go wrong with any of these, so if you're seeking something fun and affordable that you can download right now, then give these a whirl. And if you're looking for the most amazing Switch games regardless of asking price, click here for our must-play picks.

Sonic Mania (£16/US$20)

Surely we can all agree that Sonic the Hedgehog peaked in the mid-'90s, and despite a few close calls of replicating his 16-bit success, the blue blur hasn't seen a successful, Mario-like transition into the modern era. And Sega apparently agrees, finally, because Sonic Mania feels like a lost relic dug up from the archives.

To be clear: Sonic Mania is a brand new game released in 2017, but it's built in the exacting mould of the Mega Drive classics, from look to gameplay and level design. And that's a very good thing, of course. It's light on new ideas, but we don't really trust Sega to try and transform this proven formula anymore: Sonic Mania does a sharp impression of the classics, and it's a perfect fit for handheld play on the Switch.

Stardew Valley (£11/US$15)

Looking for something a bit slower-paced to play while lounging in bed or on the couch? Try Stardew Valley, the celebrated indie fave that's now made its way over to Switch. Inspired by the classic Harvest Moon games, Stardew Valley is a low-key farming simulation that finds you taking over the family farm and keeping it afloat - but there's quite a bit more than that.

Stardew Valley also puts a lot of its focus on what's happening outside of your estate, as you build relationships with locals, hunt for treasure, battle against an overbearing retail store chain, and even try to find love. It's not exactly action-packed, but it is super charming and can be thoroughly addicting as well.

Thumper (£16/US$20)

Rhythm games with plastic instruments are seemingly dead for good, but the genre has gone back to basics as indie developers find new ways to pair pulsing music with button taps. And Thumper is one of the very best we've ever played. It's also probably the most thoroughly intense of the bunch, with freaky sights and sounds alike.

You'll control a glossy "space beetle" hurtling through a psychedelic pathway, all while zipping towards an enormous monster on the horizon. To get there, you'll need to press buttons in time and shunt off of hard turns to maintain your momentum - and then ultimately bash the huge foe to keep zipping on to the next area. It's so fast and frenzied that it might honestly freak you out a bit.

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 PLUS (£17/US$20)

One of the first truly addictive arcade games, Pac Man cabinets gobbled almost as many coins as the on-screen blob devoured dots. Pac has seen countless versions, remakes and spin-offs over the years, but Championship Edition took the original maze-based eat-em-up and added new routes to memorise, an addictive soundtrack, and overhauled graphics that look just as spangly on the Switch as they do on other platforms.

That giant PLUS in the title? That's for the exclusive two player mode which is only available on Nintendo's handheld. If one player gets pounced on by the series' trademark Ghosts Inky, Blinky, Pinky or Clyde, the other player can come to the rescue so you can keep aiming for that high score. Load times are nice and speedy, there are plenty of puzzles and challenges to chomp your way through, and the all-important score attack mode is just as one-more-go addictive as ever. 

