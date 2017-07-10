The 14 best Sky Q tips and tricks

From box-set binges to bus-based streaming, the way we watch TV has changed a lot since the days when we only had three channels.

Sky has long been at the heart of this telly revolution, but its latest iteration, Sky Q, takes things to the next level. You can watch your shows across multiple devices, do so in and out of the home, record about a billion shows at once, and even stream 4K movies. All of which is great - but it does also make it a tad more complicated.

Want to make the most of it? Our tips and tricks will turn you into a streaming savant.