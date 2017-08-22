11 games we can't wait to play in 4K on Xbox One X

Microsoft’s made the most powerful games console in the world and it costs a whopping £449. Not convinced? You ought to check out the games that are in store for Xbox One X. Some of them are absolutely astounding.

From Forza Motorsport 7 to Metro: Exodus, there are numerous Grade A releases coming for the console and indeed all Xbox One machines. If you grab Microsoft's latest and greatest console on 7 November, you'll benefit from smoother frame rates, added graphical flourishes of all sorts, and in many cases native 4K resolution. That'll make games look even sharper than when they're upscaled on the Xbox One S.

Unsure of which games you should pre-order alongside the console? Here's a look at our most anticipated games coming with Xbox One X enhancements this year and beyond - and a few of these are games that are already available, so you might have a few upgraded experiences ready for day one.

Additional words by Andrew Hayward