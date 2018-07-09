The 11 best anime on Netflix

'Hi guys, we've got this great idea for an anime series'

'Oh really? Great! What's it about?'

'Well it's about this pair of teenage terrorists blowing up large sections of Tokyo using cuddly toys stuffed with explosives and thermite'

'Wow, they sound really interesting. What about the determined heroes tasked with stopping them?''

'Errrm, well, the terrorists are the heroes.'

'Wait, you're telling me you want to produce an anime endorsing terrorism, and not just any terrorism; kiddy terrorism?''

'No no, it's not like that at a....'

'Get out.'

This is how we imagine the original pitch for Terror in Resonance could so easily have gone down, but luckily for us, some mad soul went and commissioned it anyway. The show's premise is simple: two teenage boys known only as Nine and Twelve sew chaos across Toyko using their specialist knowledge of explosives whilst taunting the police and world at large via their online alias 'Sphinx'.

This is probably the most reserved directorial endeavour from the revered Shinichirō Watanabe as it lacks the jubliance or comedic stylings of anime such as Samurai Champloo, but the result is just as compelling. Terrific characterisation and a deliciously atmospheric soundtrack make this eleven part series a must-see.

Watch Terror in Resonance on Netflix