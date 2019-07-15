The 10 best smartphones of 2019 (so far)

Six months in and 2019 has already been an incredible year for new smartphones.

We've seen stellar innovations and evolutions – from gorgeous 90Hz screens to punch-hole cutouts and 10x zoom cameras – packed into all kinds of different configurations, with brilliant flagship phones at the top and nearly-as-compelling handsets for far less cash.

The back end of the year is sure to bring some massive debuts, with Apple, Google, Samsung, and Huawei all expected to launch fresh handsets. But halfway through the year, these are the 10 phones that we've been most impressed by so far.