The 10 best Nintendo Switch games

Before the Nintendo Switch came out, we all wondered whether there would be enough to play on it in the early months. Then we played Zelda and stopped caring what else was coming.
But there's more than just the astonishing Breath of the Wild to enjoy on Nintendo's home-or-handheld device, and thanks to a mix of ports and sterling new indie games, the Switch has a rather appealing lineup after just a few months since its release.
So whether you've just grabbed the Switch and need a few pointers, or are you just looking for something new to play after conquering Zelda, you'll find plenty of inspiration in our list of the 10 best games the Switch has to offer.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
What, the three mentions in the intro weren't enough of a giveaway? It's true: not only is Breath of the Wild our current pick for the best game in the world right now, but it's also the most essential game on the Switch – one that's singlehandedly worth buying a console for.
The latest and perhaps greatest-ever Zelda is a sprawling affair set in an open Hyrule not bound by the familiar progression structure of past games: you can freely explore the land, take on challenges in any order you choose, and craft, survive, and experiment in the wilds. Kicking the tried-and-true format to the curb has revitalised the franchise, and the result is absolutely brilliant.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
From the best Zelda ever to the best Mario Kart ever? Believe it! While it might just seem like a mere port on the surface, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes the excellent Wii U edition and patches its one big deficiency, all while adding the excellent DLC as standard – and then does more.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe packs in a staggering 48 courses and 42 playable drivers, along with an array of vehicles and equipment, and the gravity-defying tracks are some of the series' most dazzling creations to date. Better yet, it now has a proper Battle mode like the games of old, and the entire experience is playable anywhere. It's tremendously fun.
Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
Look, Minecraft is Minecraft – and if you've already played Minecraft elsewhere, then you're not going to find anything tremendously new here. But here's the thing about Minecraft: it's endlessly replayable and so packed with delight that it's hard to resist the urge to have it at your fingertips at all times.
And this is easily the best portable edition to date, not only packing in huge worlds on the Switch's capable screen, but also giving you the full range of controls, featuring eight-player online antics, and bundling in a superb set of Super Mario-themed blocks and skins.
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
We've recommended both previous Nintendo versions of Shovel Knight, but we can't help but do it again with the amazing Switch rendition. In case you've missed it, Shovel Knight is a pitch-perfect homage to 8-bit, 2D action games, only now you're a metal-clad warrior with a rather effective gardening tool.
Treasure Trove is the ultimate edition of the game, not only giving you the original quest but also the Plague of Shadows and Specter of Torment expansions, each with a brand new campaign starring another character. You'll also get another campaign in the future. And if you already have Shovel Knight elsewhere, at least you can buy Specter of Torment (shown) solo on Switch.
Snipperclips - Cut it Out, Together!
Sure, Nintendo's biggest franchises hog most of the attention on Switch, but the company's own Snipperclips – Cut it Out, Together! also warrants a look. It's decidedly smaller in scope, but also a fraction of the price, and it shows the kind of oddball ingenuity we expect from the Big N.
Snipperclips is best experienced in co-op, as you and a pal control paper heroes Snip and Clip, repectively – and use them to trim each other into the perfect shapes needed to complete curious tasks, such as dunking a basketball or sharpening a pencil. It's compact and clever, and even playable by up to four people if you have extra Joy-Cons handy – or you can go solo, although it shines most with friends.