10 of the best cases for the Apple iPhone X

The Apple iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone ever. It's also officially the most breakable iPhone ever, according to the billion or so drop tests cluttering up YouTube recently.

Put these two facts together and you have either a recipe for disaster or a cast-iron need for a good case. But fear not, because we can help you out!

We’ve rounded up some of the best cases available for your shiny new X, taking in everything from super-stylish leather sheaths to super-practical wallet-hybrids.