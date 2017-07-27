The Fabriq speaker is a much more striking object than the Echo Dot. It’s clad in a carpet-like fabric in one of three designs; my test unit was a subtle grey, but there’s also a tartan red and colourful paint-splattered blue model.

It’s about the same diameter as the Dot, but roughly twice the height; that extra space allows for the Fabriq’s weightier audio setup, which consists of a 2in active driver and 2in passive radiator, and its battery - which Fabriq reckons is good for 5 hours but which I found lasted for about 4, on Wi-Fi at least.

It’s a well-built device, one which you can easily bung into a backpack without fear of harming it. But note that unlike many Bluetooth speakers it’s not waterproof.

There’s a power button on the rubber base, while a rubber flap on the back holds volume, play/pause controls and the microphone for speaking to Alexa. Beneath the flap you’ll find the pairing button, microUSB port and an option to control the Fabriq’s light settings.

Light settings? Yep, the Fabriq has a glowing LED ring around its base which can be set to either display which mode it’s in or to pulsate in time with your tunes. Psychedelic, baby. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to disable the light entirely, and for some reason even when set to the basic mode, the speaker will annoyingly flash about once every minute.

The flap itself is also little annoying, as to charge the Fabriq the flap has to be open - which makes it tricky to press the buttons. But then most people will control it via smartphone, so it’s not that big a deal.